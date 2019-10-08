Pre-school operators, volunteers lauded for championing health

For the first time, pre-school operators were honoured for their efforts in championing health at the Health Promotion Board's (HPB) Singapore Health Award.

Traditionally, the biennial award is handed out to corporations as well as landlords and developers for promoting healthy habits within the workplace.

The award was started in 1999 and has been given out to more than 1,300 companies, reaching out to some 1.3 million workers.

This year, 90 pre-school operators were recognised for implementing health programmes benefiting more than 17,500 pre-schoolers. These programmes include, among other things, ensuring that the children have healthier meals and are more active.

My World@Woodlands and Bright Juniors@Yishun were among the pre-schools named.

Another award category was created this year to recognise HPB's health ambassadors for fulfilling more than 100 deployment hours a year for at least four years since the start of their service.

These health ambassadors are volunteers who work to inspire other Singaporeans to lead healthy lifestyles through initiatives such as talks or fitness events.

HPB chairman Philip Lee said in his welcome address at the award ceremony at Singapore Expo Max Atria last Friday that the awards were extended to these two groups for good reason.

"The award has been a platform to distinguish companies with exemplary health promotion practices, and it is appropriate that we also recognise those who lead the way with the young.

"Pre-schools play an important role in encouraging the young ones to adopt healthy habits during their formative years, while HPB's health ambassadors, who are volunteers, help to equip the larger community with valuable knowledge on healthy living," he said.

In total, 263 awards were given to corporations, pre-schools and individuals.

At the award ceremony, a beta version of a new ROI (return on investment) calculator was showcased. Co-developed by HPB and University of Southern California health economist Joanne Yoong, the tool is designed to allow companies to estimate tangible outcomes from investing in the health of their employees.