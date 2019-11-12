Practise good food hygiene habits during festive season: SFA

With the festive season around the corner and as more people eat out, order catered food and buy ready-to-eat meals, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has advised consumers to be vigilant and practise good food hygiene.

This is due to the fact that a significant number of gastroenteritis incidents tends to occur from October to March, SFA said.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) estimates that 69 per cent of such incidents are from eating food contaminated with bacteria or viruses.

Members of the public are advised to eat catered food as soon as possible and within the recommended time frame indicated. They should engage only licensed caterers with available track records that can be found at SFA's website (www.sfa.gov.sg/food-retail/sfa-food-establishment-licenses).

Consumers should also practise good personal hygiene by washing their hands before eating and after using the toilet, and also not share personal items such as utensils, toothbrushes or towels.

Gastroenteritis causes inflam-mation of the stomach and intestines, and common symptoms include diarrhoea or vomiting. The illness can be caused by bacteria or viruses.

Bacteria such as Salmonella can be introduced into food due to poor food preparation practices. Viruses such as the norovirus can be transmitted from one person to another, or when a person comes into contact with contaminated food, water or surfaces in common areas.

Viral transmission between people or through contaminated surfaces accounts for 31 per cent of gastroenteritis cases in Singapore, according to MOH.

SFA yesterday added that it has reminded all food operators that their staff should not engage in any food preparation if they are feeling unwell. They should also be able to maintain a proper system to manage orders that does not compromise on hygiene standards during the festive period.

EAT SAFE

• Eat catered food as soon as possible, within the recommended time frame indicated. • Engage only licensed caterers with available track records. • Wash your hands before eating. • Do not share utensils and food.

SFA said it has worked with other agencies, such as the Early Childhood Development Agency and MOH, to conduct briefing sessions for food handlers and cleaners in pre-schools, to promote good personal, food and environmental hygiene practices.

Almost 1,200 participants have attended these sessions.

As these places serve vulnerable groups such as young children, good cleaning practices are necessary to prevent the spread of the virus, said SFA.

The agency has also reminded food caterers, hotels and restaurants about the importance of food hygiene and safety.