Power cut in 21 homes after truck hits electricity box

A cement mixer truck hit an electricity overground box in the Serangoon Gardens area on Saturday afternoon, disrupting power supply to 21 households.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at 67 Blandford Drive, towards Berwick Drive, around 4.05pm.

The driver, a 43-year-old man, was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A witness told The Straits Times that the driver managed to climb out of the truck, which was wedged between a tree and a wall of one of the houses along the road.

He was later seen sitting by the roadside.

Workers from a tow truck company were at the scene around 7pm, attempting to dislodge the truck. Representatives from SP Group and National Parks Board contractors were still at the site around 8pm.

The power disruption was caused by the accident, which damaged the electricity overground box, said an SP Group spokesman. He said that electricity supply was disrupted to 21 customers at 4.19pm. The spokesman added that its officers were immediately deployed to the affected area and supply was progressively restored from 5.20pm.

The power disruption was caused by the accident, which damaged the electricity overground box, said an SP Group spokesman.

He said that electricity supply was disrupted to 21 customers at 4.19pm.

The spokesman added that its officers were immediately deployed to the affected area and supply was progressively restored from 5.20pm.

Power supply was restored at 6.15pm for all households except one house that was blocked by the cement mixer truck.

SP Group understands that the house is currently unoccupied as it is undergoing renovation.

Goh Yan Han and Wang Hui Fen