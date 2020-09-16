Post-Covid-19 pandemic job market - crisis or opportunity for graduating class of 2020?

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak, many graduates have been facing difficulties in finding employment. Job postings fell by around 15 per cent year-on-year since April and hiring growth rates have declined since February. Unemployment is expected to spike to 5 per cent or more.

Sandra Davie, a senior education correspondent from The Straits Times, discussed the implications of the virus on the graduate job market in an askST@NLB podcast with Professor Ho Teck Hua, a senior deputy president and provost at the National University of Singapore.

Check out some of our e-books on advice for your job search after graduation:

WHAT COLOR IS YOUR PARACHUTE? (2018)

By Richard N. Bolles

This manual provides guidance on which job-hunt strategies work and which don’t, as well as tips for writing resumes, job interviews and networking.

10 THINGS EMPLOYERS WANT YOU TO LEARN IN COLLEGE (2012)

By Bill Coplin

Students can learn how to maximise their college experience by focusing on certain skill sets which would impress potential employers. Tips from this book also seek to help graduates land a higher-paying job, and achieve greater career security and satisfaction.

I GOT MY DREAM JOB AND SO CAN YOU (2012)

By Pete Leibman

Think big and identify what you want from your career, said the author, and learn how to sell yourself on paper, online, and in person.

I DON’T KNOW WHAT I WANT, BUT I KNOW IT’S NOT THIS (2016)

By Julie Jansen

This guide is filled with quizzes, personality assessments and real-life examples which would help you to identify the type of work you are best suited for, and provides tips on how to transform an uncertain time into an opportunity for meaningful change.

THE 2-HOUR JOB SEARCH (2020)

By Steve Dalton

Want advice on how to efficiently surf job postings online? How about tips to reach out to contacts at your dream workplace and when to follow up? And don’t forget, learn how to use LinkedIn and Google to your best advantage.

YOU MAJORED IN WHAT? (2009)

By Katharine Brooks, EdD

This book provides guidance on how to figure out what you want to do and how to get it, regardless of what you studied in college, and how to outperform your peers.

50 WAYS TO GET A JOB (2018)

By Dev Aujla and Lodro Rinzler

Professionals share precious anecdotes and advice in this book, as well as quick-step exercises that help you avoid the common difficulties when finding your dream career.

A PRACTICAL GUIDE TO GETTING THE JOB YOU WANT (2013)

By Denise Taylor

The book offers what the title promises: a practical guide. You can look forward to advice and effective techniques on how to create a selling resume and to prepare for a job interview.