Positive response from Malaysian drivers offered jab

There has been a very positive response rate from Malaysian cargo drivers selected for Covid-19 vaccination in Singapore so far, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said yesterday.

The drivers and those accompanying them, who have taken the vaccination here since Saturday, have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the ministry said in response to queries from The Straits Times.

MTI did not give figures for the response rate among those who have been contacted so far.

Two designated facilities - in Boon Lay and Woodlands - have been set up near the land checkpoints for the vaccination of selected cargo drivers and accompanying workers.

MTI said it will continue to reach out to those who have been selected and schedule them for vaccination.

Those who are not vaccinated in Singapore will still be allowed entry, subject to the prevailing border health measures such as on-arrival tests.

All cargo drivers and accompanying personnel must also still adhere to existing safe management measures while working, regardless of their vaccination status, the ministry said.

These include limiting movement to delivery points only, ensuring that SafeEntry and temperature checks are done before entering the delivery site, and observing safe distancing at all times, including during the unloading and delivery of cargo.

Earlier this month, the authorities said cargo drivers who regularly come into Singapore from Malaysia will be offered Covid-19 vaccination to minimise the risk of transmission from workers who transport essential goods here.

Those who have taken both doses of the vaccine in Singapore will receive an immunisation certificate and will be exempted from daily on-arrival tests 14 days after their second dose.

However, they may continue to be subjected to testing at Singapore's land checkpoints from time to time.

Since Jan 22, a compulsory Covid-19 antigen rapid test has been progressively rolled out for cargo drivers entering Singapore at land checkpoints.