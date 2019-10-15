Porsche driver accused of blocking ambulance that was taking elderly man to hospital

SINGAPORE - A Porsche driver has been accused of blocking the way of an ambulance that was taking an elderly man to the hospital last Wednesday (Oct 9).

The elderly man's daughter, Ms Cham Ai Hui, shared a photo of the car on Facebook and alleged that the driver refused to give way to the ambulance she was in with her father, even as other vehicles made way for the emergency vehicle.

A spokesman for the ambulance's operator, Comfort Ambulance and Services, said that the company's priority "is always our patient's safety".

"We seek the public's understanding to give way to ambulances and all emergency vehicles," the spokesman added.

The ambulance was taking Ms Cham's 82-year-old father to Singapore General Hospital after he went limp.

The man, who was diagnosed with lung cancer about 10 years ago and had previously suffered a fall at home, is a patient at Saint Andrew's Community Hospital.

Recounting what happened, Ms Cham, a 41-year-old teacher, told The Straits Times: "When vehicles in front of (the Porsche) gave way, the (car's driver) used the opportunity to move even faster, instead of moving to the lane on the left."

She added that the driver, who was wearing a cap and shades, continued to ignore the ambulance even after the vehicle's emergency lights and siren were switched on when the Porsche did not give way.

Eventually, the ambulance overtook the car and sounded its horn. Ms Cham said that the Porsche driver then made a rude gesture.

As the incident transpired, Ms Cham said she was also focused on her father. "I was worried about my father and trying to contact my family members to tell them he had an emergency," she said.

She later found out that her father had suffered a stroke. He is still in hospital.

Anyone found guilty of failing to give way to an emergency vehicle can be fined up to $150 and get four demerit points.