On the first weekend after Covid-19 restrictions were eased for migrant workers, popular enclaves were busy though shopkeepers say business has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

In fact, shopkeepers told The Straits Times yesterday that the looser measures did little to boost crowds, though workers in dormitories could now apply for one of 80,000 passes to visit Little India, Jurong East, Chinatown and Geylang Serai.