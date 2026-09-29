Popular homegrown patisserie LUNA to close on Dec 31 due to rising costs

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Homegrown patisserie LUNA will be closing its doors on Dec 31.

SINGAPORE – Popular patisserie LUNA, famed for its intricate cakes and tarts, will be shuttering at the end of the year citing rising operating and ingredients costs.

The homegrown brand sells its desserts online and at Lucine by LUNA, a physical cafe opened at 111 Somerset in 2024. LUNA opened its first physical store on Amoy Street in 2020, but left the location in 2025.

In an Instagram post on Sept 28, it said: “It’s difficult to put this into words, but with very heavy hearts, we’re sharing that LUNA will be closing its doors on 31 December 2026.”

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a LUNA spokesperson said rising operational and ingredient costs had made it increasingly challenging to operate the brand sustainably.

“At the same time, we have not been able to find a suitable physical space that would allow us to house and grow LUNA in a way that feels right for the brand,” he said.

“It was not an easy decision, but we feel this is the right time to close this chapter while we can do so on our own terms,” he added.

Customers can continue to purchase LUNA’s cakes online till Dec 31. The cakes will also be available at Lucine’s outlet until then.

The spokesperson said that Lucine will not be affected as it continues to run independently, adding that it will continue to stay at 111 Somerset as the cafe is still under lease agreement with the mall.

Ahead of its closure, LUNA said on Instagram that it will be bringing back crowd favourites and classic creations.

“If there’s something you’ve always wanted to try, or a favourite you’d love to have one more time, this is your chance,” it said.

It also said it would also like to hear from anyone who has “ever dreamed of carrying the brand forward”.

“To everyone who has ordered, celebrated, returned, recommended, and believed in us – thank you. We’ll always be grateful that you gave LUNA a place in your lives,” said the patisserie.

On Instagram, LUNA lovers shared their sadness about the patisserie’s closure.

One customer said their family “lives for your orh nee cake”, and that it’s their go-to for every birthdays.

“OMG THIS IS SO SAD! Can yall operate online or something?” asked another.