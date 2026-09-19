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Popular Bookstore outlet in Waterway Point closed for the weekend after water leakage

The bookstore chain announced the temporary closure in a Facebook post on Sept 19, apologising for the inconvenience and saying it was working to get things back in order.

SINGAPORE – Popular Bookstore’s branch in Waterway Point in Punggol will be closed for the weekend of Sept 19 and 20 due to a water leak.

The bookstore chain announced this in a Facebook post on Sept 19, apologising to its patrons for the inconvenience and saying it was working to get things back in order.

It directed shoppers to other nearby Popular outlets in Oasis Terraces Punggol, Compass One, Hougang Mall and Seletar Mall, as well as its online store.

A spokesperson for Waterway Point confirmed in response to queries on Sept 19 that the closure of the outlet “was due to a water leakage incident” that occurred on the night of Sept 18 .

Waterway Point’s team was “working closely with the relevant parties to investigate the cause and address the situation”, the spokesperson said, adding that the mall is “providing support to Popular as rectification works are carried out”.

The Straits Times has contacted Popular for more information.