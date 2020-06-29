Pop culture events canned, pushing artists to go online

Fans of art and pop culture events will have to wait until next year for their favourite conventions, as several large-scale ones in Singapore have been cancelled or postponed.

Among them is the Doujin Market (or Doujima) - a pop culture convention that attracted more than 20,000 visitors last year.

This year's event, which would have been its eighth edition, was first postponed from March to August but has now been cancelled. It will be held from May 15 to 16 next year at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Some 400 artists who were previously confirmed for Doujima 2020 have been automatically guaranteed a booth at next year's event.

Other conventions forced to postpone or cancel their events include the Alternate Universe SG (AUSG). Cosfest 2020, a local cosplay convention organised by the Singapore Cosplay Club, was supposed to be held from July 18 to 19, but has also been postponed indefinitely.

The spate of cancellations and postponements comes amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Jason Koh, account director at pop-culture events firm Neo Tokyo Project, which organises Doujima, said: "We believe that this cancellation is necessary for everyone's continued health, safety and peace of mind, as no amount of cautious optimism can change the fact that the Covid-19 situation remains volatile.

"Many creators are adaptable and resilient, and are embracing new ways to showcase their art. We are standing with them, and hope to see more creators streaming and sharing their work online."

For the time being, Doujima and other conventions have moved their events into the online arena. AUSG has launched an online convention, #AUSGOnline, while Doujima will be creating an online catalogue for creators to showcase their art.

Artists are also finding alternative ways to reach out to their online following. Lawyer and freelance artist Nicolette Lee, who is part of a group of three creatives working together to set up a booth at this year's Doujima, said they had decided to continue to work together as an independent artist collective, Moonmaker Inc.

"For many of us, myself included, this would have been our first time setting up shop at a convention. It was disappointing to know that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we wouldn't get the opportunity to do so this year," Ms Lee said.

"Under the Moonmaker Inc. banner, we plan to kick-start a series of workshops to gather like-minded Asian artists in creative discussion. We are also in the process of setting up our online stores, and we hope to produce more original work and fan art before Doujima comes around next year," she said.