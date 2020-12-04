Pop art murals in the heartland

A pop art-style mural, inspired by American artist Keith Haring, at the void deck of Block 8 Holland Avenue.

It is part of a heartland pop art gallery which also features artwork in the style of Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein.

Most of the artwork has a Singaporean twist.

The gallery was painted by Social Creatives, a non-profit social enterprise founded in 2008 that promotes community art. It also painted void deck art galleries in MacPherson and Jurong West.

The group has painted more than 200 murals at void decks in around 30 places. It aims to promote community art - painting for and with the community.

It decides on the themes of the murals together with grassroots leaders, students, residents and volunteers.