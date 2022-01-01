WP to track how Govt helps needy S'poreans

The Workers' Party (WP) will be tracking the Government's efforts in supporting Singaporeans who need the most help as cost of living will likely be a major pressure point this year, said party chief Pritam Singh yesterday.

The party will also expand or launch community schemes such as a bursary for primary school pupils and a subsidy scheme for seniors living alone, said Mr Singh in his second New Year message since becoming Leader of the Opposition.

He said that cost of living will likely be a concern for many Singaporean households and "most acutely, those with both young children and aged parents to care for".

He noted that higher prices across many basic needs have hit headlines, such as electricity prices, transport fares, medical insurance premiums and accident and emergency hospital charges.

"The WP will track what the Government does to support Singaporeans who need the most help; and how it upgrades its legacy schemes for the circumstances of today and tomorrow, not yesterday."

The Aljunied GRC MP said that together with the WP Community Fund - a charity fund to run community programmes - and a commercial partner, the party had last year launched a pilot bursary programme for selected primary school pupils living in Aljunied GRC and Hougang. This will continue this year and be extended to pupils living in Sengkang GRC.

He noted that the WP had last year moved motions in Parliament related to Housing Board reform and wider access to HDB rental flats, wealth taxes, support for hawkers, eliminating gender discrimination and protecting the environment.