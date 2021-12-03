WP to review candidate-selection and speech-vetting processes

The Workers' Party (WP) will review its candidate selection and vetting processes following the resignation of Ms Raeesah Khan, its chief Pritam Singh said yesterday.

But the episode will not deter the party from fielding young and progressive candidates, he added.

"No candidate selection process can be fail-proof. We make our best efforts to select candidates who are committed to looking after residents and Singaporeans, and who as a whole can represent a wide spectrum of Singapore society," he told a press conference.

"As a pan-national party, and in view of the increasing diversity of our electorate... we will have to continue to consider people from all walks of life."

Ms Khan was assessed to be someone who could carry the responsibility of being an MP faithfully when she was selected, Mr Singh said. Describing her recent conduct in Parliament as "inexplicable", he added: "No selection process can eliminate the prospect of a candidate who has certain traits or characteristics that were not highlighted or were not raised initially, but the WP will undertake our best efforts to lower this prospect as best we can, while at the same time working to ensure a diverse slate of candidates in concert with the increasingly diverse aspirations of Singapore society."

On the vetting process for MPs' parliamentary speeches, Ms Khan was told to be ready to substantiate the anecdote in her Aug 3 speech. "Why didn't she take heed of that instruction and why did she ignore it? That's not a question I can answer," said Mr Singh.

Other WP MPs have previously reacted to the vetting process by adjusting and sharpening their arguments so they are aware of what they say, he noted. "The process is working, but of course with every lesson, it would be a disservice if you don't learn from it," he said.

Mr Singh was also asked about former WP Non-Constituency MP Daniel Goh's comments on Facebook on Wednesday that Ms Khan's resignation had left "many inconvenient questions for the WP leadership" unanswered.

"Cadre members don't usually operate in the way Mr Goh did, but this is an internal party matter that we will look into," said Mr Singh.

Prof Goh replied he had every right as a citizen to give his views on matters of public concern. "There was no special communication to members that made me more informed than an ordinary citizen. This is in line with party values," he told The Straits Times. "If the party sees fit to censure or sack me for asking pertinent questions that make for a leadership accountable to the public, then so be it."