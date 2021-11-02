WP MP proposes wealth tax of 0.5%-2% on the richest

Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) has proposed imposing a wealth tax of 0.5 per cent to 2 per cent on the most wealthy here, saying it could help diversify Singapore's revenue sources and also reduce income and wealth inequality.

While Singapore's overall tax system may be progressive - with the rich taxed much more than the poor - a quarter of the taxes imposed are regressive, noted Associate Professor Lim, who specialises in economics at Essec Business School.

He cited the goods and services tax (GST), which he said affects lower-middle-income and middle-income families disproportionately even after taking into account the current GST voucher scheme. The rich account for about 11 per cent of revenue from GST, he added.

Urging the House yesterday not to be "content that the system happens to be progressive overall", he said introducing a wealth tax could help minimise the number of regressive components in the overall tax regime.

He proposed a tax of 0.5 per cent on net wealth in excess of $10 million, rising to 1 per cent for wealth above $50 million and 2 per cent for wealth above $1 billion, in a motion titled "Taxation for a Dynamic and Fair 21st Century Economy".

He said this tax may be designated to a special purpose foundation mandated to spend a fixed amount of the endowment each year until it is depleted, with the money going towards uses that are consistent with national priorities.

Addressing the common objections to such taxes - including how they entail a double taxation of income since capital holdings are saved income that has already incurred tax - Prof Lim suggested that taxes should be levied since income is derived from such savings.

"In such instances, taxes reflect a host of indirect benefits - such as a well-functioning legal system and financial infrastructure, or initial tax breaks - that individuals and firms receive when they first invest," he said.

"Since the risks of providing such benefits are borne by society, it is reasonable to recoup these, after gains are realised."

Singapore can restrict such taxation to only instances when net wealth gains are positive, he said.

Prof Lim also said the returns on wealth in any given year would typically significantly exceed the tax rates he proposed, so the ultra rich should generally not expect any fall in the principal of their assets. "Otherwise, they should get rid of their wealth manager," he quipped.

Also, events in the past year, such as the recent geopolitical developments in Hong Kong and the Covid-19 pandemic, have underscored that political stability and respect for property rights are far more important determinants for the wealthy when deciding where to site their mobile wealth, he said.

Most importantly, introducing such wealth taxes could offer an additional potential benefit of bringing down the overall level of inequality in society, which is a "real and pressing issue", he added.

He pointed to how Singapore's Gini coefficient - a measure of income inequality - prior to taxes and transfers compares favourably with that of many major developed economies, including those considered the most egalitarian such as Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

But the picture changes after redistribution is taken into account, taking Singapore closer to more unequal countries like Britain and the United States, he said.

At the same time, despite a drop in GDP growth last year, household wealth increased, bringing the share of total wealth held by the top 1 per cent to around 34 per cent, and the number of high net worth individuals with at least $40 million in assets grew to 3,700.

"Now taken together, these facts suggest that inequality is a real and pressing issue. And our nation's efforts at redistribution have been far more restrained than in other advanced economies, including... our immediate neighbours. We can do more to address our inequality problem," Prof Lim said.

"My heartfelt belief is that all of us, the ultra wealthy included, want to live in a world where we can all contribute our fair share to make it a better place both today and for our children. That is how I view wealth taxes."