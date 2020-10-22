WP files new motion on issues raised by Parti Liyani case

The Workers' Party (WP) has filed a fresh motion in Parliament to talk about issues raised by a court case involving Ms Parti Liyani, the former domestic worker of former Changi Airport Group and Surbana Jurong chairman Liew Mun Leong.

The private member's motion, which allows an MP to speak on a topic of his choice, was filed by WP chairman Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) and supported by her fellow WP MP He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC), said the party in a Facebook post yesterday.

Last month, Ms Lim had wanted to speak in Parliament on the case and had filed an adjournment motion, which allows an MP to speak for 20 minutes at the end of a sitting, followed by a 10-minute reply.

But such a motion is subjected to balloting and her motion was not picked for the Oct 5 Parliament sitting.

With the private member's motion, there would be no balloting and all MPs can join the ensuing debate.

The motion states: "That this House affirms that fairness, access and independence are cornerstones of Singapore's justice system, and calls on the Government to recognise and remedy its shortcomings in order to enhance justice for all, regardless of means or social status, including facilitating a review of the justice system."

Ms Parti was sentenced to jail for two years and two months last year for stealing $34,000 worth of items from the Liew family.

The Indonesian domestic worker had her conviction overturned by High Court Judge Chan Seng Onn, who questioned the motivation of the Liew family in making the police report. He also raised issues with the police investigations.

Separately, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam looks set to deliver a ministerial statement on the case in Parliament next month.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan had told Parliament on Oct 5 that Mr Shanmugam's statement is expected to be delivered after the police and the Attorney-General's Chambers complete their review of the High Court judgment.