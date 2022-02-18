WP chairman Sylvia Lim’s phone not hacked by Singapore Govt: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - A question raised in Parliament on whether the Singapore Government uses spyware from Israeli company QuaDream came into the spotlight on Friday (Feb 18), with one opposition MP revealing that her phone could have been hacked by state-sponsored attackers.

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam later clarified that the phone had not been hacked by Singapore state agencies.

Workers' Party (WP) MP Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) had asked the question and whether the Government has deployed the QuaDream spyware or other spying technologies in Singapore.

This was on the back of a report early this month by Reuters that QuaDream, which develops smartphone hacking tools intended for government clients, counted the Singapore Government as one of its first clients. The Government did not reply to queries by Reuters on the matter at the time.

Responding to Mr Perera's spyware questions, Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan said on Friday: "For obvious reasons, the Government cannot and should not discuss specifics on any operational aspects or capabilities regarding our national security".

"One of the most critical responsibilities of the Government is to keep Singapore safe, secure, and sovereign," said Mr Tan, adding that the Government has to deal with serious national security threats to the country such as terrorism, foreign subversion, espionage and interference.

"To this end, agencies charged with the mission of safeguarding national security necessarily have to rely on a range of intelligence capabilities, including harnessing technology," said Mr Tan, who is also Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment.

In a supplementary question on the issue, WP chairman Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) revealed that she had received a threat warning from Apple that her iPhone could have been subjected to "hacking by state-sponsored attackers".

Apple also told her that the data from the hack could have been sold "because of who I am individually or what I do".

"Based on what the Minister of State said just now that reliance on technology is required for national security reasons, can I get his confirmation that I should have absolutely no concerns that Singapore government agencies are trying to hack into my phone?" asked Ms Lim.

To this, Leader of the House Indranee Rajah asked if Ms Lim was engaged in espionage.

Ms Lim said that she was asking the question "with a totally open mind". "I do not know the answer and I'm not accusing the Government. It is a purely open-ended question. If Minister of State says he can't answer it, so be it," she said.

Mr Tan then suggested to Ms Lim that she make a police report if she has any concerns regarding what happened to her iPhone.