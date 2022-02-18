WP chairman Sylvia Lim’s phone not hacked by Singapore Govt: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - A question raised in Parliament on whether the Singapore Government uses spyware from Israeli company QuaDream came into the spotlight on Friday (Feb 18), with one opposition MP revealing that her phone could have been hacked by state-sponsored attackers.
Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam later clarified that the phone had not been hacked by Singapore state agencies.
Workers' Party (WP) MP Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) had asked the question and whether the Government has deployed the QuaDream spyware or other spying technologies in Singapore.
This was on the back of a report early this month by Reuters that QuaDream, which develops smartphone hacking tools intended for government clients, counted the Singapore Government as one of its first clients. The Government did not reply to queries by Reuters on the matter at the time.
Responding to Mr Perera's spyware questions, Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan said on Friday: "For obvious reasons, the Government cannot and should not discuss specifics on any operational aspects or capabilities regarding our national security".
"One of the most critical responsibilities of the Government is to keep Singapore safe, secure, and sovereign," said Mr Tan, adding that the Government has to deal with serious national security threats to the country such as terrorism, foreign subversion, espionage and interference.
"To this end, agencies charged with the mission of safeguarding national security necessarily have to rely on a range of intelligence capabilities, including harnessing technology," said Mr Tan, who is also Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment.
In a supplementary question on the issue, WP chairman Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) revealed that she had received a threat warning from Apple that her iPhone could have been subjected to "hacking by state-sponsored attackers".
Apple also told her that the data from the hack could have been sold "because of who I am individually or what I do".
"Based on what the Minister of State said just now that reliance on technology is required for national security reasons, can I get his confirmation that I should have absolutely no concerns that Singapore government agencies are trying to hack into my phone?" asked Ms Lim.
To this, Leader of the House Indranee Rajah asked if Ms Lim was engaged in espionage.
Ms Lim said that she was asking the question "with a totally open mind". "I do not know the answer and I'm not accusing the Government. It is a purely open-ended question. If Minister of State says he can't answer it, so be it," she said.
Mr Tan then suggested to Ms Lim that she make a police report if she has any concerns regarding what happened to her iPhone.
Later, Mr Shanmugam said that her phone had not been hacked by state agencies here, saying that he spoke for the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) agencies and he had checked with the Security and Intelligence Division, Singapore's external intelligence agency, which comes under the Ministry of Defence.
He said that if Ms Lim was serious about finding out if her phone had been hacked and by whom, the proper way to do it is to approach MHA, which will do a thorough investigation.
"If you raise it in Parliament, then we must assume the intention is to publicise the fact rather than actually get to the bottom of it, and it's obvious then why it's made public," said Mr Shanmugam.
He then requested to see the notification Ms Lim got from Apple, asking if it was a general notification sent to several people, or a specific one to her phone.
If it was the latter, MHA would be extremely concerned since it involved a state-sponsored agency, he said, adding that all MPs, like Ms Lim, are targets and that the Government would want to get to the bottom of the matter.
"MPs are high-value targets for foreign agencies, as our own experience and the experience of other countries has shown," said Mr Shanmugam, citing the example of Australia from late last year.
In December, Bloomberg reported that about 10 years ago, Australian intelligence officers had discovered that the country's telecommunications system had been breached after a software update "loaded with malicious code" from Chinese technology firm Huawei.
This allowed "private communications and information that could be used to target specific people" to be recorded and sent to China, said Bloomberg.
The discovery was reported to the United States and is said to be a key reason why the US has been wary of Huawei.
Said Mr Shanmugam on Friday: "It is the duty of our security agencies to be very aware of whether MPs or ministers or senior civil servants or those around them or their families are being approached or suborned, and it is in the interest of Singapore and the security of Singapore that state agencies are on top of the game."
On a related note, WP MP He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) asked in parliament on Friday if there was an update on the Cyber Security Agency’s (CSA) investigations into local cyber-security firm Computer Security Initiative Consultancy (Coseinc).
CSA had looked into the company after it was blacklisted by the US Department of Commerce in November for allegedly selling hacking tools that were used against individuals and organisations worldwide.
Other firms also blacklisted included Israel’s NSO Group and Candiru, which were accused of developing and supplying the Pegasus spyware.
Pegasus could remotely tap smartphones and has been used against government officials, journalists and activists internationally.
Ms He also asked if the Government has procured services or products from Coseinc and, if so, what was the nature of the contract awarded to the firm.
Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary explained that people in the US that want to export, re-export or transfer items that the US regulates to Coseinc must first obtain a license to do so from the US government, since the firm is on the US’ list.
Dr Janil, who is also Senior Minister of State for Health, said that Coseinc’s offerings include cyber-security training courses. The company is also one of the many vendors that have provided training services to the Government under standard contractual terms.
“CSA found no evidence that Coseinc had breached cyber-security laws in Singapore,” he said. “Companies found to have contravened our laws and regulations will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”