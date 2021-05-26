WP calls for unity, empathy in Covid-19 video message

The Workers' Party (WP) yesterday called on Singaporeans to work together and be kind to one another as the nation continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sengkang GRC MPs He Ting Ru, Jamus Lim, Raeesah Khan and Louis Chua, along with Hougang MP Dennis Tan and WP's East Coast GRC team members Nicole Seah and Kenneth Foo, delivered the message in a video posted to the party's social media channels.

Associate Professor Lim noted that some countries are still fiercely battling the effects of Covid-19 while others are cautiously moving to reopen their economies.

"Here in Singapore, we recently moved to phase two (heightened alert) as we address the leakage of cases in our community," he said.

Mr Tan said this is a key moment for everyone, including governments, businesses and individuals. "We must pull together to plug the gaps and address any deficiency. We must work together to combat this difficult enemy. We have no room for complacency."

Ms He said this will not be easy and there will be challenges, but everyone in Singapore can and must be kind to one another. "Let us not allow the stress and anger created by the situation to lead us down the path of hate," she said.

Mr Foo called for heightened social awareness and a show of empathy to those "paying a price" during the pandemic. He cited people afflicted by Covid-19, those struggling economically, and "underappreciated essential workers".

Ms Raeesah, who appeared in the video carrying her infant, highlighted the pandemic's impact on women, especially those affected by personal conflicts such as domestic abuse. She noted that domestic abuse has worsened amid lockdowns, and despite the advantages of working from home, women have had to take on multiple roles.

Ms Seah, who was also with her child, outlined some of these roles, including coaching children in home-based learning, cooking, managing housework and juggling work commitments. "So, be especially considerate to your wives, mothers and sisters. They need all the support and help they can get."

Added Mr Chua: "As a community, we must remain focused on the present challenge of tackling the pandemic and build back better for our fellow Singaporeans, because no one can predict how long this battle will last."