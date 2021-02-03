WP backs law; Pritam urges public to use TraceTogether

The Workers' Party supported changes to the law passed yesterday to restrict the use of contact tracing data to serious crimes, with Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh saying that Singaporeans' right to privacy will be better protected with them than without.

Mr Singh said the move to confine the use of TraceTogether data to seven types of serious crimes constitutes a "significant reduction" of the wide ambit of Section 20 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which empowers the police to obtain any data under Singapore's jurisdiction for probes.

"In other words, a Singaporean's right to privacy is better protected with this Bill than without it."

Towards the end of the debate, he also encouraged Singaporeans to download and use the TraceTogether app or token, despite concerns they might have over its use.

"It is the safety of the entire community that is at stake insofar as Covid-19 is concerned," he said.

Fellow WP MPs Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) and Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) raised issues such as why the Government took months to correct the misrepresentation that TraceTogether data was used for contact tracing only, and how lower usage rates might result.

In setting out his party's position on the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Amendment) Bill, Mr Singh posed a range of questions to Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative Vivian Balakrishnan, including how critical TraceTogether data was for criminal investigations given the number of other tools at the police's disposal.

TraceTogether will no doubt make things more convenient for the police, he said. "But it is my view that convenience for the police may not be a good enough reason to compromise the trust necessary to win the Covid-19 fight."

The WP's stance is that Singapore's top priority should be to tackle the pandemic's public health and economic effects, said the party chief. Anything that compromises this priority has to give way unless there are overwhelmingly good reasons, he added.

He noted the "disquiet, unhap-piness, and even cynicism in some quarters" following the Government's belated revelation last month.

His own preference, he said, was for TraceTogether data to be used only for contact tracing purposes, in line with "the Government's original emphatic assurances". Explaining this, he noted the concerns some Singaporeans still have about privacy, and discomfort over sharing cellphone data. "I am of the view that such an approach would also engender confidence given that a public conversation on privacy has hitherto not been ventilated in a significant way in Singapore," he said.

TRACETOGETHER PROTECTS COMMUNITY Please download the app, use the token, because it is the safety of the entire community that is at stake insofar as Covid-19 is concerned. Whatever concerns that are there that you wish to raise, I am sure your parliamentarians will bring them up in Parliament, and certainly the opposition in Parliament will do so. LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION PRITAM SINGH

Mr Singh also called on the Government to initiate a broader national conversation on privacy concerns, taking in lessons learnt from this episode.

Ms Lim said it was important for the Government to make a convincing case for the use of TraceTogether data by elaborating on possible scenarios that such data could be pivotal in helping to solve.

PANDEMIC IS TOP PRIORITY The WP is of the view that Singapore's No. 1 priority should be to tackle the pandemic's public health and economic effects. Anything that compromises this priority has to give way unless there are overwhelming good reasons... The exceptions constitute a significant reduction of the wide ambit of Section 20 of the Criminal Procedure Code. In other words, a Singaporean's right to privacy is better protected with this Bill than without it. MR SINGH

This was especially as TraceTogether data is likely to be incomplete and patchy. Users might turn off the Bluetooth function on their phones, or not carry around their tokens all the time, she said.

Mr Giam, who said he supported the Bill with some reluctance, asked for the number of times the police has used SafeEntry data for investigations. He noted that many Singaporeans started using TraceTogether in part because they trusted the Government's assurances on privacy and limitations of use.

"This unfortunate sequence of events might make many Singaporeans more wary of taking government statements at face value."