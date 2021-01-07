WP appoints new office bearers, with younger members stepping up

The Workers' Party (WP) has appointed new office bearers after its top decision-making body met on Tuesday, with its younger members taking on new responsibilities.

Announcing the appointments yesterday, the WP said Sengkang GRC MP He Ting Ru, 37, and Mr Kenneth Foo, 43, who ran as a candidate in East Coast GRC in last year's general election, are deputy organising secretaries in its Central Executive Committee (CEC).

There was previously just one deputy organising secretary, and the post was held by Ms He's husband, Mr Terence Tan, who is no longer a CEC member.

Ms Raeesah Khan, 27, also an MP for Sengkang GRC, took over as deputy treasurer from Ms Lee Li Lian, who has stepped down from the CEC.

Aljunied GRC MP Leon Perera, 50, will head the WP's media team after previously serving as the team's deputy chair, and president of the party's youth wing. He replaced former Non-Constituency MP Daniel Goh, the previous media team head.

Sengkang GRC MP Louis Chua, 33, took over as deputy head of the media team, while East Coast GRC candidate Nicole Seah, 34, is now youth wing president.

The party created two new CEC positions, with Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam taking on the post of policy research team head, and Sengkang GRC MP Jamus Lim, 44, being appointed its deputy head.

Mr Giam, 43, also retained his post as party treasurer.

Other positions in the CEC remain unchanged, with Aljunied GRC MP Faisal Manap, 45, returning as vice-chairman and Hougang MP Dennis Tan, 50, returning as organising secretary.

Former party leader Low Thia Khiang, 64, and former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat, 59, remain members of the CEC.

WP secretary-general Pritam Singh, 44, and party chairman Sylvia Lim, 55, were both re-elected to their posts unopposed at the party's internal election on Dec 27.