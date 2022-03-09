World faces perfect long storm; concerted global action and investments are needed: Tharman

SINGAPORE - The war in Ukraine, the risk of sustained inflation and slower growth, even as the climate crisis and future pandemics loom, mean that the world is in for a "perfect long storm" that will not pass any time soon, Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said on Wednesday (March 9).

While this confluence of factors makes for a new era of global fragility, there is also immense opportunity for investment in innovation to shape a better and more sustainable world, said Mr Tharman, who is also chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

This will require a massive collective effort - both by countries working together to strengthen international rules, as well as in partnership with the private sector to unleash investments in areas such as vaccine manufacturing capacity and carbon sequestration and storage, he added.

In a speech to open the IMAS-Bloomberg Investment Conference organised by the Investment Management Association of Singapore (IMAS), Mr Tharman cautioned that the world is in an unprecedented situation where the past is of little guidance, given the scale of recent events, sanctions, and the speed with which energy prices have risen.

"This is not just a perfect storm in the traditional sense where you have a confluence of one-off, conjunctural factors. These are structural shifts," he said.

"They're not cyclical or random shocks. They're structural shifts, interacting with each other, that are going to be with us for some time."

The war in Ukraine has heightened geopolitical insecurity and forced European countries, which have for decades enjoyed a post-Cold War peace dividend, to have to raise their defence spending going forward, even while other pressing fiscal needs remain, Mr Tharman noted.

Meanwhile, the prospect of higher food, fertiliser and other commodity prices has accentuated the risks faced by the developing world, which will be harder hit than well-off countries should there be a global food crisis.

The risk of stagflation - where inflation rises while growth slows - is real, and complicates the already-difficult task of balancing growth and inflation considerations, especially for advanced economies, Mr Tharman noted.

The war in Ukraine also means that in the short term, the objectives of tackling the climate crisis and preserving energy security will be in tension, as it will be necessary to find new sources of fossil fuels like oil, gas and coal to prevent the lights from going out and to preserve social stability.

In the backdrop, more pathogens await, the risk heightened by global warming and loss of biodiversity. No one knows when the next pandemics will come but they will come, possibly more severe than Covid-19, he said.

"Each of these forces now makes it harder for developing countries to converge with the advanced world," said Mr Tharman. "And it raises the prospect of renewed divergence, that will not just be a problem or challenge for the developing countries."

The ramifications, he added, include forced mass migration and the loss of a major opportunity for global growth.