Work on Russian Cultural Centre in Singapore continues amid sanctions on Russia

SINGAPORE - At least one bilateral collaboration between Singapore and Russia will continue despite the Republic's decision to impose economic and trade sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Construction on the Russian Cultural Centre in Rangoon Road began on March 7, and there are no plans for work to cease.

The Straits Times understands that a tender was awarded for the construction of the centre late last year and groundwork recently started on the site.

On Feb 28, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said Singapore will impose export controls on items that can be used directly as weapons in Ukraine to inflict harm or subjugate Ukrainians, and that it will also block certain Russian banks and financial transactions connected to Russia.

The plot of land set aside for the centre is 3,265 sq m in the Farrer Park area, near Little India, although it is not clear how much of this space will be taken up by the building.

The lease on the plot is 30 years, starting from 2017 and set to expire in 2047, according to documents from the Singapore Land Authority. The proposed building is meant to be four storeys high.

When ST visited the plot last Thursday (March 17), it was cordoned off with safety barriers.

In November 2018, a ground-breaking ceremony was held for the centre, with President Halimah Yacob and Russian President Vladimir Putin - on his first state visit to Singapore - in attendance. The two leaders unveiled a large foundation stone fixed with a plaque commemorating the event.

The stone was missing when ST visited the plot. In response to queries from ST, the Russian Embassy here said it was moved about a month ago in preparation for construction work to begin and is being held by the embassy.

First Secretary of the embassy Aleksandr Solovev said the stone will be reinstated when construction is completed and that the centre will have space for a Russian Orthodox church.

He added that the completion date of the project has not been fixed.