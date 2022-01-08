Work group formed to beef up parents' maintenance law

The Maintenance of Parents Act has proven useful over the years, but 11 years have passed since the last amendment. A work group has now been formed to strengthen it to meet the future needs of the elderly and community.

The Act provides elderly people who are unable to maintain themselves adequately with a legal channel to seek maintenance from their children.

The work group, comprising nine MPs, is led by Mr Seah Kian Peng (Marine Parade GRC). Focus group discussions and an online survey will be conducted this month. A tabling of a Private Member's Bill to amend the Act is targeted for the end of this year, said the secretariat to the work group yesterday.

The Act was last amended in 2010 via a Private Member's Bill tabled in Parliament by Mr Seah. The key amendment then was to go for a conciliation-first approach to resolve maintenance disputes.

Since March 2011, it has been mandatory for the elderly to seek conciliation with their children at the Office of the Commissioner for the Maintenance of Parents (CMP) prior to filing for a maintenance order at the Tribunal for the Maintenance of Parents.

The secretariat noted that the approach has been positive given the drop in the number of cases of elderly parents who eventually filed for maintenance orders. The three-year average for 2011 to 2013 was 86, down from 170 for 2008 to 2010. Cases have remained stable at about 30 each year since 2017.

"The decline can be attributed to the enhanced conciliation process at CMP, which has achieved a settlement rate of about 90 per cent out of over 2,000 applications received since March 2011," said the secretariat.

Mr Seah said the Act provides a safety net for a small group of needy and neglected parents to claim maintenance when filial piety fails.

The other work group members are Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok), Ms Tin Pei Ling (MacPherson), Mr Melvin Yong (Radin Mas), Mr Fahmi Aliman (Marine Parade GRC), Ms Ng Ling Ling (Ang Mo Kio GRC), Ms Joan Pereira (Tanjong Pagar GRC), Ms Denise Phua (Jalan Besar GRC) and Ms Carrie Tan (Nee Soon GRC).

Ms Tin said that over the next month, the work group will be reaching out to various groups of citizens including elderly parents, adult children and youth to gain a more current understanding of Singaporeans' family values and position on the principles underlying the Act. She added that views from relevant social and community agencies will be sought.

The work group will be working with the Ministry of Social and Family Development's Alliance for Action to Strengthen Marriages and Family Relationships, which is looking into support for families with early risks, such as couples who wed before turning 21, and assistance for couples who are parenting together, among other concerns.

Members of the public who are keen to join the focus group discussions may sign up at go.gov.sg/mpafocusgroups