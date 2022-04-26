Women's rights group Aware elects new board, veteran journalist named president

SINGAPORE - Women's rights and gender-equality group Aware elected a new board on Saturday (April 23), with editorial and public relations consultant and veteran journalist Ong Soh Chin elected president.

At the annual general meeting, held over Zoom for the third year in a row due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ms Ong ran unopposed for her first term as Aware president, taking over from Ms Margaret Thomas, who held the position from 2018 to 2022.

Incumbent treasurer Aarathi Arumugam retained her position on the board unopposed.

Meanwhile, two candidates vied for the post of assistant treasurer, while 10 candidates competed for the six board member posts.

In a statement announcing the new board on Tuesday (April 26), Ms Ong said: "It is a great honour to take the helm of an organisation that has made such an indelible impact on Singapore society.

"The next two years will be a critical period for Aware. With the White Paper on Singapore Women's Development, Singapore is entering an exciting new chapter in its journey to gender equality.

Ms Ong, who has been an Aware board member since 2016 is a journalist and editor with over 30 years of experience.

She has worked at various publications including The Straits Times, where she covered arts, entertainment, politics and current affairs, among other things.

She has also headed the communications and editorial departments at Netflix, the Institute of Policy Studies and Shell.

Ms Thomas, the outgoing president and one of the founding members of Aware, said of Ms Ong: "Having known and worked with her for years, I'm well acquainted with her extraordinary energy, level-headed judgment and abiding passion for gender issues.

"She has already contributed so much in her time with Aware and I look forward to the new heights she is set to scale."

Ms Thomas will continue to be a board member.

Aware executive director Corinna Lim noted that the board "features not just ethnic diversity, but age diversity - with members in their 20s and their 70s - and a range of professional experience, with individuals from academia, civil service, law and different corporate environments".

She added: "It goes to show how indispensable feminist ideas and spaces are to women of all generations and backgrounds in Singapore."