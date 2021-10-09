With passage of Fica, winning over public is next challenge

Singapore's introduction, debate and passage of the law to counter foreign interference within the span of three weeks has led to criticism that not enough time was given for the public to be consulted and give feedback on a piece of legislation granting the Government broad new powers that cannot be subjected to judicial review.

Concerns have also been raised over how the passage of the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act, or Fica, will affect Singapore's standing as a global hub, as well as whether the law will come to be accepted and supported at home.