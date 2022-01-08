Will S'pore know who its fourth PM will be?

The plan was for Singapore to see its fourth prime minister in place by next month, when PM Lee Hsien Loong turns 70.

But when designated 4G leader Heng Swee Keat stepped aside last year, the issue of succession went back to square one.

Nine months on, the fourth generation team - and Singaporeans by extension - seem to be no clearer on who from the team should be their next leader. And time is not on their side.

As Singapore looks set to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, hopefully this year, one milestone to watch will be the People's Action Party's election to its top decision-making body at its next conference, likely in November.

Four years ago, in 2018, the 4G team announced soon after the PAP conference that they had decided on then Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat as their leader.

He in turn asked then Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing to be his deputy.

Mr Heng was appointed the PAP's first assistant secretary-general, and Mr Chan the second assistant secretary-general.

But Mr Heng's stepping aside last April meant that the 4G team should be given an opportunity to relook the question of succession holistically, Mr Chan said then.

The decision is not a race to choose a single winner, Mr Ong Ye Kung, the then Transport Minister said, adding that the PAP way is to look at how the team can work together and support one another.

At the PAP convention last November, Prime Minister Lee said settling on his successor will be an important matter that cannot be put off indefinitely as the Covid-19 situation stabilises.

The 4G team will need a little longer, he said, adding that he was confident they will settle it "well before the next general election comes around". The next election has to be held by November 2025.

And the 4G leaders will have to play a key role in planning and strategising for it, amid a more questioning, diverse electorate.

In his new book on the PAP' s history, Dr Shashi Jayakumar of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies writes: "Besides technocratic excellence and acumen, the next prime minister and leader of the PAP will have to be able to campaign, canvass and move the people. He will also have to have the qualities to best a strengthening Opposition in debate in and out of Parliament - an Opposition whose leader is able to match the most eloquent of the PAP's MPs and ministers in debate and unafraid to cross swords with PM Lee.

"The next prime minister will need to have intellect and charisma, but at the same time will lead in an era when he will likely be first among equals."

Thus far, both Mr Chan, now Education Minister, and Mr Ong, who is Health Minister, are widely seen as candidates for the job. So too is Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who will be delivering his first Budget statement next month.

All three play key additional roles: Mr Chan oversees the public service, and Mr Ong and Mr Wong co-chair - with Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong - the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19.

Just as the pandemic has been called a defining moment for a new generation of Singaporeans, navigating the recovery will prove a defining challenge for the 4G leaders to demonstrate that they have the wherewithal to steer Singapore through and emerge stronger.

As they focus on helping Singapore and Singaporeans recover from the disruptions the pandemic has wrought, the potential 4G leaders will also have to grapple with broader national questions and persuade Singaporeans that the ideas and proposed solutions they put forward are worth supporting compared to the alternatives.

How can Singapore best remain a fair, just and inclusive society, with opportunities for everyone? How can it remain competitive and be open to talent and ideas from abroad, while protecting its citizens and staying cohesive?

They have to carry the ground on the need to raise the goods and services tax (GST) from 7 per cent to 9 per cent, as well as articulate and explain plans to move firmly towards reconnecting with the world and living with Covid-19, however it evolves.

Just as it is a tough call to predict the trajectory of the virus, it isn't yet clear whether the 4G team can decide on their next leader come year-end. It ought to.

The nation's leadership needs have evolved, with a collective, consultative approach needed.

Who the 4G leader is matters.

So do his core deputies, who will have to support and complement him to best tackle a more complex landscape ahead.