Who guards the guards, minister asks in rebutting ombudsman call

Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam yesterday rebutted the call by Workers' Party MP Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) for an ombudsman, saying an independent agency to check on every aspect of government would replicate many parts of law enforcement agencies.

Singapore's system has many processes to check on wrongdoing, whether it is corruption or foreign interference, said the minister. These include complaint systems, independent investigations by the police with outside persons sitting on panels, and judicial review, he added during the debate on his ministry's budget.

Having an ombudsman without any oversight would also raise the question: Who then deals with misconduct by the ombudsman or the officers within that office?

"Who guards the guards?" asked Mr Shanmugam.

"Take a hypothetical situation. Say you have an organisation where the top leaders engage in wrongdoing, or for example, say they set up a disciplinary committee to cover up what they did rather than actually investigate. You can ask, 'Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?' " he said, using the Latin phrase for the question he posed.

"And Mr Perera, I suppose if he was part of any such organisation, would be the first one to make such a point," the minister added.

Mr Perera had said that an ombudsman would be able to check on senior ministers, citing the risks of foreign influence amid geopolitical tensions. "Ministers, including the Home Affairs Minister and Prime Minister himself, would be extremely high-value targets for foreign interference, particularly given what some might say is Singapore's significant role in Asean.

"An office of an ombudsman would create investigative resources behind a legitimate institutional check that would be seen to be legitimate. In the current climate, there is more of a need for this," he said, adding this would be like the practice in New Zealand.

Mr Shanmugam said the WP MP had a penchant for recommending outside commissions and an ombudsman look into all matters, from caning to foreign interference. The minister questioned the efficacy of this, saying: "Because how do you replicate, and at what cost, an entire investigative mechanism outside the Government?"

"You have got to set up an entire huge structure at taxpayers' expense to investigate this, rather than having a proper legal process."

As it stands, law enforcement agencies can already go to the president - an independent person who can give directions and authorise checks, said Mr Shanmugam.

"We institutionalised it such that the CPIB (Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau) can go straight to the prime minister. But where the prime minister himself is the possible subject of investigations, or if the prime minister doesn't want to do something, the CPIB can go to the president. Not many countries have done this," he said.

Mr Shanmugam said there are systems in place and a variety of people who can lodge complaints and launch investigations into wrongdoing, including the AuditorGeneral's Office, the attorney-general, the CPIB and the police.

Civil servants are obliged to go to a higher authority if they think their minister is doing wrong, "and if they believe the higher authority is not acting properly, they can take it up all the way", he added.

These civil servants are protected through the structure of the Public Service Commission, which appoints senior public officers, and their appointments "cannot be interfered with willy-nilly by the Government", he said.

"Look at all that first, and look at the ground situation, before we start talking about replicating more and more institutions."

On New Zealand, Mr Shanmugam said the situation there was different. Political parties are allowed to accept donations from locally registered companies, even if foreign-owned.

Mr Shanmugam cited a recent article to make the point that New Zealand's international reputation for political integrity had taken a beating recently, with the country being described as "at the heart" of global money laundering.

"I would ask Members to perhaps do their research before they cite various countries and their institutions as models," he added.