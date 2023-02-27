Saliva test for drugs, new chalets for NSmen: Debate on government spending at a glance

SINGAPORE - Parliament scrutinised the budgets of the Ministries of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Home Affairs and Law on Monday. Here are some of the key announcements.
1. Exit permit rules relaxed, more expertise-based deployment for NSmen
From April, operationally ready servicemen (NSmen) headed overseas will have to apply for an exit permit only if they are staying abroad for 12 months or more, compared with six months currently. Updated rules also mean eligible NSmen can be redeployed anytime during their reservist cycles.
Why it matters
The changes are part of Mindef’s efforts to improve the national service experience and reduce administrative burden for NSmen, alongside earlier moves such as automating make-up pay claims.
The enhanced redeployment scheme aims to maximise NSmen’s contributions and make optimum use of manpower amid low birth rates, alongside other initiatives such as more work-study programmes for full-time national servicemen (NSFs).
READ FULL STORY: NSmen going overseas need to apply for exit permit only for trips of 12 months or longer
2. Saliva test for drugs
A new saliva test, which can produce results in about eight to 10 minutes, is being used at road blocks by the police and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) to quickly find out if people have consumed illicit drugs.
The kit, slightly bigger than a typical Covid-19 antigen rapid test kit, has also been deployed at immigration checkpoints since January to test Singaporeans and permanent residents returning from overseas.
Why it matters
The new test kits are being deployed at a time of greater tolerance for drugs in the region, with some countries having legalised drugs like cannabis for recreational and medical use. Previously, suspected drug offenders would have to be escorted to the CNB office, where the urine test would be conducted.
This process is significantly longer and requires more resources, the bureau said. The saliva test kits, which are light and compact, will shorten the process. Those who test positive will be subject to further investigations.
READ FULL STORY: New saliva test kit for drugs used at Singapore checkpoints and roadblocks
3. Good ties with neighbours
Singapore will continue to strengthen relations with immediate neighbours Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. The Republic has ratified three major agreements with Indonesia, addressing the issues of airspace management, defence cooperation and extradition of fugitives.
During Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s introductory visit to Singapore in January, three government-to-government agreements were inked. As for Brunei, Singapore looks forward to expanding cooperation in emerging areas such as the green economy, agri-tech and energy.
Why it matters
Dr Balakrishnan said the resolution of the three longstanding issues with Indonesia paves the way for Singapore and Indonesia to advance their bilateral cooperation significantly in the years ahead.
A host of other high-level visits and agreements also signal Singapore’s commitment to work with its neighbours on new and emerging areas of mutual interest. The Republic is also seeking to deepen relations with Malaysian states and explore opportunities to work together for mutual benefit.
READ FULL STORY: Vivian outlines S’pore’s 2023 foreign policy priorities amid ‘perfect storm’ of multiple crises
If you have a few more minutes…
1. Military museums
A new organisation has been set up to oversee all defence and military museums here. This comes amid efforts to update Singapore’s military museums, including the Singapore Discovery Centre, which was refreshed in 2022, and the Navy Museum, which is undergoing a complete makeover and set to reopen in mid-2023.
2. New club for NSmen
The National Service Resort and Country Club will build a social and recreation hub with chalets, sports facilities and other amenities in Changi, catering to the needs of a younger generation of NSmen. Details will be announced later.
3. HTX to hire Stem talents
The Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) plans to fill 500 positions in 2023 with recruits from the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (Stem) sector.
It will be looking at fresh university and polytechnic graduates, as well as experienced professionals. HTX has about 1,500 employees currently, and the recruitment drive is meant to ensure the Home Team has enough specialised talent to support its needs.
4. Public Defender’s Office
The office has hired 13 public defenders. It has received more than 250 applications, of which 130 have been assessed. Of those, 60 were eligible for criminal defence aid.
5. Protection from Harassment Court
The number of applications for protection orders has increased significantly, from 319 between 2019 and 2020 to 924 from 2021 to 2022. Of the 924, 866 were filed after the Protection from Harassment Court began operating on June 1, 2021.
The court ordered 302 protection orders while 413 applications were withdrawn. The remaining 209 are either pending or have been dismissed. Cyberbullying was the most common type of harassment, followed by doxxing and workplace harassment.