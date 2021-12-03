What WP chief said

Channel 8: On Oct 4, Ms Raeesah Khan repeated the untruth, which was inconsistent with what she had shared with the party earlier. Why didn't the other MPs ask her to clarify the situation immediately?

Mr Pritam Singh: The untruth was mentioned by Ms Raeesah Khan in the first place. It was for her to correct the parliamentary record and that was the position that the Workers' Party MPs took.

Yahoo News: The party position was it was up to Raeesah to correct the untruth that she had said herself. But to allow that untruth to remain uncorrected, wasn't that damaging to the party? Could it have exacerbated the issue and resulted in more questions, not just from Sengkang residents but all voters in Singapore?

Mr Singh: Each Workers' Party MP is a leader in his or her own right and if you have done something wrong, it is your responsibility to set the record right.

Indeed, there was a risk that the issue would be exacerbated, but only Raeesah knew the truth of what she had said and what she had experienced. It was for her to clarify that on the record and I think that would have been adequately communicated only through her personally...

I think this was a judgment call we had to make. If we verbalised what she told us and that information was incorrect, I'm not sure whether the consequence would have been worse, where Ms Khan later may come up and say: "Actually, no, that's not really the whole truth of what was said."

ST: The fact that she made some allegations about the police is also quite serious. What were your thoughts on allowing these allegations to persist for about three months?

Mr Singh: Raeesah, I think, has apologised to the police force.

To the extent that this episode has cast aspersions on them in any way, I apologise to the police.

This should not have happened. But as a sitting MP, I must say that it cannot be the case that MPs do not raise issues of concern with regard to any government authority in Parliament. That's something that we have the prerogative to do, but certainly, to expect it to be substantiated is par for the course.

ST: Now that the party has gone through this experience, would you change anything in future, for example, if it happens again?

Mr Singh: Each case will be different, and each case will have to be addressed on its own unique facts.

In this particular case, an MP came forth with some quite personal and private details... I had to respect some of those very private and difficult fears that that MP had, and I dealt with it the best way I thought would have been appropriate in the circumstances.