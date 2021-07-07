What the pact says: Five myths about Ceca debunked

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who was deputy chief negotiator for the United States-Singapore FTA, and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng yesterday addressed misconceptions about the India-Singapore Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (Ceca).

In statements, they tackled five myths about Ceca.

1 Myth:

Ceca obliges Singapore to give Indian workers free entry into Singapore. Fact: Ceca does not give Indian nationals unfettered access to Singapore's labour market.

All foreign nationals, including Indian professionals and intra-corporate transferees (ICTs), have to meet prevailing work pass criteria before they may work in Singapore.

ICTs are a company's employees who move from one country to another. They consistently make up a very small number here - about 4,200 last year. Of that number, 500 were from India.

There is criticism that companies do not have to advertise such positions to local residents as they would others under the Fair Consideration Framework, which requires employers to advertise jobs before submitting work pass applications.

But overseas ICTs must fulfil additional criteria to meet the definition encapsulated in Singapore's free trade agreements (FTAs).

Under Ceca, such transferees must have worked at least six months in the parent company, among other requirements. They can stay in Singapore for a total term of eight years, at most.

"The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has made Indian nationals coming in through Ceca a focus of contention. But I am afraid they have been barking up the wrong tree," said Dr Tan.

"The number of ICTs coming in under our FTAs, and in particular Ceca, is a very, very small number relative to the total number of EPs (Employment Passes). I suggest we set aside this red herring and move on to the heart of the matter."

2 Myth:

Ceca gives Indian nationals privileges for citizenship or permanent residency. Fact: Attempting to clarify the "so many falsehoods" surrounding immigration matters, Mr Ong pointed to Chapter 9 of the agreement on the movement of natural persons.

The chapter, he said, makes it clear that the Government's ability to regulate immigration and foreign manpower is not affected by the trade pact.

The Government also "retains full rights to decide who can enter the country to live, to work or become permanent residents or citizens", he added, citing the second and third paragraphs in the chapter.

3 Myth:

Ceca obliges Singapore to allow the entry of Indian dependants and for them to work in Singapore. Fact: All work pass holders need to meet the Manpower Ministry's prevailing criteria to bring in dependants.

Dr Tan said the vast majority of dependants do not work during their stay in Singapore.

The number of dependant's pass holders who have sought employment in Singapore via a letter of consent is about 1 per cent of work pass holders.

In May, rules were changed so that dependants now have to qualify for a work pass on their own merit. Their employers need to apply for an EP, S Pass or work permit for them, and the relevant qualifying salary, dependency ratio ceiling and levy apply.

4 Myth:

There is a separate category of "professional visas" for the 127 professions listed in Annex 9A of Ceca. Fact: There is no such separate category.

Mr Ong noted that the PSP had claimed that Indian nationals in these 127 professions "can all freely come to work here for one year".

"This is false, because as I explained earlier, all foreign PMEs (professionals, managers and executives) have to meet our work pass conditions in order to work here," he said.

Annex 9A shows the types of Indian professionals who may apply to work in Singapore.

A similar listing of professions is contained in India's FTAs with a few other countries. Its agreement with South Korea lists 163 professions in its annex to the chapter on movement of natural persons, and one with Japan also contains an appendix with professions in areas ranging from computer services to management consulting.

5 Myth:

The nationality profile of Singapore's foreign workforce has been influenced by Ceca. Fact: The nationality composition of Singapore's workforce is an outcome of the sectors it has chosen to focus on, as well as global demand and supply of workers with relevant skill sets.

The rapid growth of Singapore's digital economy has attracted technology talent from India. That 25 per cent of EP holders last year were from India, compared with 14 per cent in 2005, was not the result of any favourable treatment to Indian EP holders, said Dr Tan.

Good jobs have been created for Singaporeans in the meantime. From 2005 to last year, the number of local PMEs grew by more than 380,000.

On whether this growth in local PME jobs was being enjoyed by Singaporeans, the minister pointed to the low citizen unemployment rate of around 3 per cent over the past decade, and noted that 87 per cent of citizens were born in Singapore. "Our glass is not even half-full, our glass is three-quarters full, and we are looking at it from that perspective."