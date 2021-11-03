What happens if MPs breach privilege in Parliament?

Q: What is parliamentary privilege?

A: Under the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act, MPs are given immunity from prosecution and civil lawsuits for statements made in Parliament.

However, they must not abuse this privilege to misrepresent facts, make unsubstantiated allegations or mislead Parliament.

Leader of the House Indranee Rajah said on Monday that MPs can speak in Parliament without fear of prosecution "because of the underlying public policy interests, which is to be able to raise things, and it's very important when we do so that we must be able to speak truth in this House, and when we assert or make allegations to be able to back them up".

Q: What happens when a breach of privilege occurs?

A: The Leader of the House has the duty to propose appropriate actions to be taken on matters arising in Parliament, such as when MPs break certain rules.

Ms Indranee on Monday raised a point of order under Section 100 (7) (b) of the Standing Orders of Parliament, which allows any MP to make a complaint alleging a breach of privilege has suddenly arisen.

She asked for the matter involving Ms Raeesah Khan (Sengkang GRC) of the Workers' Party (WP) to be referred to the Committee of Privileges, which looks into any complaint alleging breaches of parliamentary privilege.

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin agreed to it.

The eight-member Committee of Privileges is chaired by Mr Tan.

Its other members are Ms Indranee, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, National Development Minister Desmond Lee, Mr Don Wee (Chua Chu Kang GRC) and WP MP Dennis Tan (Hougang). Ms Indranee said she and Mr Shanmugam would recuse themselves as she had made the complaint, while his ministry was involved.

Once a matter is referred to the committee, no further proceedings shall be taken on the matter until the committee has investigated the complaint and reported its findings. It can then recommend one or more actions to be taken against MPs found to have breached their parliamentary privilege.

Q: What punishments can be meted out?

A: Parliament is not a court of law but it can act against MPs who engage in "dishonourable conduct, abuse of privilege or contempt".

The punishments include a jail term not extending beyond the current session of Parliament, a fine of up to $50,000, suspension, a reprimand from the Speaker, or any combination of the above.

MPs can also have their privileges and immunities suspended, which means they can be liable to civil proceedings for anything they said in Parliament.

Rei Kurohi