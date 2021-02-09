Watchdog urges review of large public projects, checks on Covid-19 spending

Large sums of money have been spent in response to the pandemic, stretching public resources and leaving less of a buffer for unforeseen needs, the parliamentary watchdog of public sector accounts said in a report yesterday.

It asked if mechanisms are in place to relook whether large-scale projects should be delayed or cancelled, and also urged government agencies to maintain proper governance and accountability over the use of public funds, even as they act swiftly to tackle the evolving Covid-19 situation.

The eight-member Public Accounts Committee (PAC) devoted a substantial part of its work to scrutinising crisis-related spending, on top of its review of other public spending.

One concern it highlighted was the heightened risks in the area of public resources, given that significant resources had been expended.

"The Government will face major constraints in its fiscal and manpower position given the weaker economic growth prospects coupled with tax revenue pressures," the PAC said yesterday.

It added that there was a "need to reallocate resources to create space for new priorities and review expenditure for which assumptions may have fundamentally changed to ensure optimal reallocation of resources", suggesting a re-evaluation of some large-scale projects.

Addressing this, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said it will work closely with agencies to reallocate resources based on their new priorities.

It will also review expenditure on projects for which assumptions may have fundamentally changed, especially large-scale projects such as Changi Airport Terminal 5, it said.

In five Budgets last year, the Government committed nearly $100 billion in support measures, with a large chunk going to the Jobs Support Scheme, Self-employed Person Income Relief Scheme and Covid-19 Support Grant.

West Coast GRC MP Foo Mee Har, chairman of the PAC, said in a statement yesterday: "Importantly, the Covid-19 support measures must reach targeted groups, especially vulnerable groups such as low-wage workers and self-employed persons, who have been significantly affected by the pandemic."

To this, MOF said an inter-agency Budget Implementation Committee, co-chaired by the permanent secretaries of MOF and the Ministry of Social and Family Development, was convened last April to oversee the implementation of support schemes.

When Covid-19 hit Singapore's shores in late January last year, MOF had also activated government-wide emergency procurement procedures so agencies can make urgent buys needed to respond to the crisis.

These procedures were subsequently centrally deactivated in late August last year when the situation stabilised.

Asking about this, the PAC stressed the importance of subjecting key Covid-19 expenditures to analytics and audit checks.

MOF said the same governance principles apply to emergency procurement, as with normal procurement, such as assessing how reasonable the costs are and also subjecting the transactions to audit and compliance reviews.

The ministry said agencies are also required to prepare an accountability report documenting all such emergency procurement decisions.

The report must be endorsed in person by the permanent secretary of the ministry.