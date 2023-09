SINGAPORE – Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam will be sworn in as president at the Istana on Thursday evening.

Mr Tharman, 66, had won the Sept 2 presidential election with 70.41 per cent of the vote.

After being sworn in as Singapore’s ninth president, he will deliver his inauguration speech. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will also be speaking.

A farewell reception at the Istana was held for Mr Tharman’s predecessor, Madam Halimah Yacob, on Wednesday.