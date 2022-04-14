Watch: Lawrence Wong named PAP's 4G leader - what does this mean for Singapore?

SINGAPORE - Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has been selected to be the leader of the ruling People's Action Party's (PAP) fourth-generation (4G) team.

The move, announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday (April 14), paves the way for Mr Wong, 49, to succeed Mr Lee as Singapore's next prime minister.

Cabinet ministers affirmed their choice of Mr Wong as the leader of the 4G team on Thursday, and the decision was then endorsed by all government MPs in a party caucus.

Opinion editor Grace Ho, speaking on ST Live, shares her views on what this says about the political succession process and what it means for Singapore.