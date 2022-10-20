Wait-out period waived for 220 private home owners to buy HDB resale flats: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE - Some 220 private property downgraders have been successful in their appeals against the 15-month wait-out period to buy a Housing Board resale flat, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee.

HDB has waived the wait-out period for this group, all of whom had obtained an option to purchase for an HDB resale flat before the cooling measure took effect on Sept 30, he told Parliament on Thursday. An option to purchase is a legal agreement for the sale of a residential property.

HDB has received about 650 appeals to date, he said, adding that the remaining appeals include those who have not obtained an option to purchase an HDB resale but may have already committed to sell or have recently sold their private property.

These 430 appeals will be assessed on a case-by-case basis, Mr Lee said.

Under the latest round of cooling measures, private home owners must wait 15 months after the sale of their current home before they can buy an HDB resale flat without housing grants.

In the past three years, one in 10 HDB resale flat buyers are private property owners who sell their existing home to buy HDB resale flats, said Mr Lee.

This group of buyers generally have more financial means to pay more for an HDB resale flat, as compared with first-time flat buyers or HDB upgraders, he added.

There were around 31,000 HDB resale transactions in 2021; around 24,700 transactions in 2020, and around 23,700 transactions in 2019, HDB data showed.

Mr Lee noted that some private property downgraders may be seniors aged 55 and above, who are looking to move to a smaller HDB resale flat as part of their retirement plan.

This group is exempted from the 15-month wait-out period if they buy a four-room or smaller resale flat. They make up about three in 10 of the private property owners who bought HDB resale flats in the past three years, he said, adding that fewer than one in five of them paid cash over valuation when buying an HDB resale flat.

Mr Alex Yam (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC) asked if the measure may inadvertently drive up demand and prices for four-room HDB resale flats.

In response, Mr Lee said the Government will continue to monitor the property market and the impact of the cooling measures.

Replying to Workers’ Party MP Dennis Tan (Hougang) on giving exemptions to those with genuine financial difficulties, Mr Lee said people with extenuating circumstances can approach HDB for help.