Voting in pandemic times

Singapore's last General Election, held in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, was a defining moment for the nation that demonstrated how it could react when all was not business as usual, said political analysts.

Associate Professor Eugene Tan of the Singapore Management University said the election turned out to be about how Singapore rose to the challenge in a time of crisis. "Our national response to the pandemic, or other black swan events over an extended period, will define and change our society," he said.