Vivian to deliver Singapore's statement at UN General Assembly

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will deliver Singapore's statement at the general debate during the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The debate began yesterday and will end on Saturday.

He will also take part in the Meeting of the Alliance for Multilateralism (AfM) and the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) Leaders' Meeting at the General Assembly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a state-ment on Monday.

The AfM is an informal network of countries united in their conviction that a rules-based multilateral order is the only reliable guarantee for international stability. It was launched in 2019 by Germany and France to bring countries together to solve global challenges.

The AOSIS is an intergovernmental organisation comprising low-lying coastal and small island countries. Its main purpose is to consolidate the voices of small island developing states to address global warming.

Dr Balakrishnan will also host the 14th Global Governance Group Ministerial Meeting and an informal round-table discussion, titled Closing The Digital Divide: From The Roadmap To The Common Agenda, in Singapore's capacity as co-chair of the Group of Friends on Digital Technologies.

He will also have a series of bilateral meetings with his UN counterparts as well as meet US representatives based in New York, said MFA.

Dr Balakrishnan will then travel to Washington to meet senior officials from President Joe Biden's administration and members of Congress from Sunday to next Wednesday.