Vaccinations for those aged 60 to 69 to start end-March

Singapore will soon move into the next phase of its nationwide Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, with vaccinations for seniors aged 60 to 69 slated to start around the end of next month, and the rest of the population to get the jab from April.

About 250,000 Singapore residents have been vaccinated to date, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said yesterday.

Of this group, 110,000 have received their second dose.

The aim is to get another one million people to take their first dose by early April, said Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the task force tackling the pandemic with Mr Gan.

"If all goes according to plan, then we can progressively roll out to the other age groups beyond March," said Mr Wong.

"We will continue to monitor the supply of vaccine, because that is the critical issue that will enable us to get vaccines out... We will try our best to ensure that we can get these vaccines to Singapore."

The ministers were speaking to reporters during a visit to a vaccination centre at the Jalan Besar Community Club, which began operations on Thursday.

Seniors in Tanjong Pagar and Ang Mo Kio began receiving their jabs at the end of last month, under a pilot scheme. Over 5,000 people aged 70 and above from both towns have received their vaccinations.

Over the next three weeks, others in that age group can expect to receive letters inviting them to sign up for the jab.

Mr Gan said Singapore now has 11 vaccination centres in operation, with three more slated to open next week. More than 30 centres will be up and running by the middle of next month, with the full complement of around 40 centres set to be ready by end-April.

"We will watch the progress and if need be, we will open up additional vaccination centres to cater to the needs of the population."

Asked about the recent case of a 72-year-old who suffered cardiac arrest after getting his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, Mr Gan reiterated Tan Tock Seng Hospital's initial assessment - that there is no evidence the vaccine had led to the incident.

The man was admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit.

"I want to assure Singaporeans that we do take these (cases) very seriously," he stressed. "Whether they are related to vaccinations or not, we want to know if there are any such incidents so that we can investigate in depth and better understand the situation."

Mr Gan also said the Government will continue to refine its processes to ensure that vaccination remains safe.

Before getting vaccinated, people will have to answer questions such as whether they have medical conditions that have compromised their immune systems, or if they have had severe allergies.

Asked about the proportion of people who booked vaccination appointments but did not show up, Mr Gan replied that around 5 per cent of those who made appointments under the pilot schemes in Tanjong Pagar and Ang Mo Kio were no-shows.

He added that healthcare staff make an effort to minimise vaccine wastage. For instance, they prepare doses only when there are people in the queue, as the vaccine has a short shelf life.

And if one or two doses remain in a vial at the end of the day, other people - such as volunteers who go door to door explaining the vaccination to seniors - may be invited to get vaccinated instead.

One such volunteer is 70-year-old Agnes Teo, who has been knocking on doors to help seniors arrange their vaccination appointments. "I explain the vaccination to them and let them know things like whether or not they should wear long sleeves," said Ms Teo, who speaks English, Mandarin, Malay and a few Chinese dialects.

SEE THE BIG STORY