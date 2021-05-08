Vaccination issues, imported infections on House agenda

Covid-19 will feature prominently when Parliament sits on Monday, with MPs filing 22 questions related to the pandemic.

According to the agenda issued by the Clerk of Parliament yesterday, most of these questions centre on vaccine efficacy, imported cases and virus variants.

Mr Seah Kian Peng (Marine Parade GRC) and Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang) asked about the status of the Sinovac vaccine, while Mr Alex Yam (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC) asked if the Ministry of Health (MOH) was satisfied with current vaccination take-up rates.

Ms Ng Ling Ling (Ang Mo Kio GRC) and Mr Ang Wei Neng (West Coast GRC) raised the subject of vaccinated individuals still becoming infected with Covid-19.

Leader of the Opposition and Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh asked about vaccine misinformation, while his fellow Aljunied GRC MP Sylvia Lim inquired about claims made under the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme.

Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai wanted to know about adverse reactions and if there are plans to re-vaccinate Singapore residents.

Mr Yam, Mr Liang, Mr Leong and Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang) all asked about the Government's stance and measures regarding arrivals from countries with high numbers of Covid-19 cases and more infectious variants.

Other questions related to issues over Integrated Shield plans, which led to MOH setting up a committee to improve the healthcare insurance system.

Medical doctors Lim Wee Kiak (Sembawang GRC) and Tan Wu Meng (Jurong GRC) asked, respectively, about the process of selecting specialist doctors for panels and measures to protect policyholders.

Mr Yam and Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok) asked if the Transport Ministry would consider ferrying workers with buses instead, after two workers ferried on a lorry died in an accident last month. Another accident saw more than 20 injured.

As announced on Thursday, Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran will deliver a ministerial statement on Singapore Press Holdings' proposal to hive off its media business into a not-for-profit entity.

The House will also debate four Bills. These include the Significant Infrastructure Government Loan Bill, which would allow the Government to borrow up to $90 billion to pay for major long-term infrastructure; and amendments to the Road Traffic Act to introduce stiffer measures for illegal car racing, road rage and other traffic violations.

Three Bills will be introduced, including one to provide additional support to the built environment sector affected by disruptions to construction timelines as a result of the pandemic.