US and China should create a direct communication channel to avert conflict over Taiwan: ESM Goh

SINGAPORE - The United States and China should negotiate "guard rails" and create a direct and open communication channel so its leaders can contact each other quickly over Taiwan to avert conflict, said Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong on Wednesday (Jan 19).

Speaking virtually at the third Hong Kong Forum on US-China Relations, he noted that China has reiterated on countless occasions that it will take military action if Taiwan crosses Beijing's red lines and makes a move towards independence.

But a big unknown is where the tipping point lies, Mr Goh said.

To avoid miscalculation leading to military conflict, the US and China should create the 21st-century equivalent of the "red telephone", he added.

Mr Goh was referring to the secure system that US and Soviet Union leaders used to communicate after the two powers came close to a nuclear war in 1962 over the installation of Soviet nuclear missiles in Cuba.

"My biggest concern is whether Taiwan becomes a casus belli. I do not think the mainland wants to invade Taiwan and reunify it through force. However, if it sees no prospect for peaceful reunification, it may believe it has no choice," he said, referring to how Taiwan could become the issue that provokes war between the US and China.

"The more international space Taiwan gains, which Beijing sees as the result of tacit encouragement from the US, the more the mainland will ratchet up pressure on Taiwan."

Mr Goh said there was mutual strategic distrust between the US and China, stemming from the difference in values, ideologies, worldviews, political systems and perspectives on global governance.

The US, having assessed that China is its main strategic competitor and a threat to American national security and values, has bolstered its military capabilities in the Asia-Pacific and has also drawn attention to alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, he noted.

"From Washington's perspective, China is not following the established rules of the global order despite being a chief beneficiary. Instead, China is seeking to rewrite these rules in its favour," Mr Goh added.

Meanwhile, Beijing sees this, at best, as Washington's containment strategy to prevent China's rise, and at worst, as a long-term strategy to weaken China and break it up, he said.

Hence, China is building up multiple defensive and offensive capabilities that it reasons are needed to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, he added.