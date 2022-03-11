Two JTC officers gave false info on Kranji woodland, say police; case referred to AGC

Police investigations into the unauthorised clearing of Kranji woodland have found that two JTC officers had misrepresented facts and given inaccurate information to their superiors, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing told Parliament yesterday.

The case has been referred to the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) which will decide whether to bring charges against the officers, he said. Separately, JTC said its board of directors will convene a disciplinary panel to consider disciplinary actions against the two officers, and their senior supervisors if they had breached their duties.

The officers - the project manager and his immediate supervisor, a deputy director - had told their superiors that the unauthorised clearance work on 4.5 ha of the site was discovered by the project manager on Jan 13 last year.

Mr Chan said this information was conveyed to the Ministry of Trade of Industry (MTI), which oversees JTC, and incorporated into his answers in Parliament on Feb 26 last year, when MPs had raised questions about the clearance. The matter came under the spotlight after aerial photos of the cleared site appeared on social media. Mr Chan was Minister for Trade and Industry at the time.

Investigations have since found that clearance of those areas began without the National Parks Board's (NParks) approval before December 2020, said Mr Chan yesterday.

Police also found that the project manager in charge knew of the unauthorised clearance prior to Jan 13 last year, he added. "His immediate superior, the deputy director, also knew. It appears that they misrepresented the facts and gave inaccurate information to their superiors," said Mr Chan.

In his reply to questions filed by 15 MPs in February last year, Mr Chan had said the Government would thoroughly investigate the execution of land clearing on the Kranji site. Investigations have established that another two plots of land, which amount to more than 2.8ha, had also been cleared without NParks' approval, he said.

Mr Chan noted that his earlier answers also stated that clearance works were suspended from Jan 13 last year. JTC has clarified that it stopped all tree felling but had continued with other minor work like vegetation clearing, he said.

The inaccurate information conveyed to MTI by the two JTC officers meant "some of the information I presented to Parliament, based on what they had said, was therefore inaccurate", he added.

Mr Chan said the police had just concluded their investigations and presented their conclusions to him and other ministers this week.

He noted that after discussing with the AGC, he was satisfied that he could update Parliament on what the police had found, but emphasised that the facts presented are based on the police's view.

He said this view "could well be contested in court if the matter proceeds to court. And a court could take a different view of the facts".

He added: "We need to be fair to the persons who may be charged; setting out the facts here should not prejudice their fair trial."

Mr Chan said investigations took some months and uncovered discrepancies in the information the officers had given. They had disputed that they had given misleading information, he noted.

Given the unclear situation and factual disputes, the Government first wanted to rule out any possible corruption. After investigating, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau concluded there had been no corruption.

MTI is reviewing the findings with JTC and will also take appropriate disciplinary measures.

Mr Chan noted that NParks has confirmed that if due process had been followed, it would have given approval, subject to conditions.

"Regardless of whether approvals would have been forthcoming, the JTC officers had a duty to give the correct information to their supervisors and MTI," he said. "Failure to do so is wrong, and cannot be excused."