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Two babies abused to death between 2021 and 2024; 3 child abuse cases with serious injuries in 2025

In 2025, there were 687 child abuse cases involving children from newborns up to age six that required statutory intervention by the MSF’s Protective Service.

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SINGAPORE - Two babies died after being abused by their parents between 2021 and 2024, said Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli.

In both cases, his ministry’s Protective Service had not been alerted to the abuse before the children died, Masagos said on Nov 3 in a written parliamentary reply to Nominated MP Kenneth Poon.

The Straits Times understands the two children who died were Trevor Neo and Zabelle Peh. Trevor died at eight months old in September 2024 after his mother hit and smothered him. Zabelle died at two months old in January 2023 from head injuries after her mother forcefully dropped her into a cot.

Poon asked for the number of substantiated cases of child abuse or neglect involving children aged three and under in each of the past five years, and the number of such cases that resulted in serious injuries or death.

He also asked what proportion of such cases was previously reported to child protection agencies.

In 2025, there were 687 child abuse cases involving children from newborns up to age six that required statutory intervention by the MSF’s Protective Service, which manages high-risk child abuse cases.

Of these cases, three involved serious injuries but no child died, Masagos said.

The parliamentary question came after Trevor’s parents were sentenced to jail on Oct 21. His father Neo Jia Ming, 27, was sentenced to 16 years’ jail, while his 23-year-old mother Chloe Gan was sentenced to 15 years and three months’ jail.

For most of Trevor’s short life, he was hit, shaken and had his mouth and nose covered by his parents’ hands to stop his cries. He died after Gan smothered him, hit him in the face and turned him face down on the mattress to stop his cries.

In 2023, Zabelle died from head injuries after her mother, Sim Liang Xiu, forcefully dropped her into a cot. She was abused by her parents just weeks after being born, and suffered fractures in various parts of her body.

Her father, Peh Wei Jian, 34, was sentenced to seven years’ jail, while 31-year-old Sim was sentenced to eight years’ jail.

Valerie Lee (Pasir Ris-Changi GRC) asked Masagos about the guidance given to caregivers and healthcare professionals who suspect a baby has been abused even when there are no visible injuries.

She asked if reporting protocols allow for early intervention before serious harm occurs, while protecting families from inappropriate or unfounded interventions.

Masagos said that caregivers who suspect a child is abused should report it to the National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline (NAVH) even though they cannot see any injuries.

He added that healthcare and other frontline professionals use standardised child abuse reporting tools to assess cases and determine whether to report them to the NAVH or the police, if the child is in immediate danger.

Masagos said child protection professionals often make difficult assessments based on incomplete and evolving information, including those provided by those caring for the child.

He added: “While no child protection system can uncover every concealment or misrepresentation, or detect every case in time, this does not diminish our collective responsibility to learn from serious cases and continually strengthen how concerns are identified, shared and followed up.”

The first time Trevor was hospitalised was at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) when he was about a month old . The hospital had conducted thorough evaluations and found no injuries.

He was brought again to KKH when he was four months old, after his nanny noticed an injury. He was discharged the same day after a doctor who examined Trevor found he was well, with no tear or bleeding under the tongue.

On Oct 21, the MSF told ST that it appointed an independent review panel for Trevor’s case to identify lessons and recommend further improvements to the child protection system.

“The review highlighted the need for professionals to better recognise and respond to concerns involving infants and young children, and to coordinate support when families come into contact with different services,” said an MSF spokesperson.

These lessons have been shared across the social, healthcare and early childhood sectors.