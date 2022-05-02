Tripartite partnership underscored as stabilising force here

The labour movement worked with the Government and employers to provide vital support to workers and save jobs during the worst days of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday, as he stressed that the three-way partnership must always be a stabilising and anchoring force for Singapore.

This tripartism is the result of Singapore's long history of collaborative trade unionism, and the deep trust that has been forged through successive crises, he noted.

"It is our uniquely Singaporean way of conducting labour relations. Where Government, employers and unions are close partners, working together for a common cause, coming up with win-win solutions across many different issues over many decades," he said. "It is how we have come through uncertain times and crises in the past, and it is what we will continue to need, to remain united and successful in the future. We must continually reaffirm the bonds, and sustain them from one generation to the next."

Speaking to a packed hall of unionists, workers, employers and politicians at the May Day Rally at Downtown East, PM Lee said the tripartite partnership has made big contributions to both Singapore's economy and cohesion.

He cited several major policy changes that were shaped by tripartite partnerships, such as the Progressive Wage Model that is now being expanded to cover more sectors and more workers, and the new points-based Complementarity Assessment Framework for employment passes to ensure foreign professionals complement the local workforce, and locals can continue to compete fairly.

The labour movement also contributed to the long-term road map to raise the retirement and re-employment ages, and increase Central Provident Fund contribution rates for older workers, he noted.

PM Lee said Singapore has been pushing hard for digitalisation, automation, upskilling and training for many years, and this is why businesses and workers were not caught by surprise when the pandemic forced changes.

"Even while the pandemic was raging, quite a few businesses were doing alright. That is why although some workers suffered pay cuts, overall, and after the safe management measures and circuit breaker, wages have increased and household incomes have risen in these past two years," he added.

He said instances of unions working with the management of companies to transform businesses do not happen in many places. "This happens in very few countries, only in Singapore - and only thanks to the NTUC (National Trades Union Congress). This is tripartism in practice - a huge competitive advantage for Singapore," he added.

"I deeply appreciate the many contributions of the labour movement. It represents the interests of a broad range of workers, beyond the traditional rank and file. It helps bring Singaporeans together, so that people know they are not alone, and no one is left behind as our economy progresses."

PM Lee said in Singapore, unions are good for business and businesses are good to unions too. He urged companies to nurture the partnership and encouraged more workers to join the labour movement, as this is "our best strategy to continue progressing together".

Agreeing with this sentiment, Singapore National Employers Federation president Robert Yap described tripartism as Singapore's "secret weapon".

"It is not by chance that we are like that, actually. There is a lot of trust that has been built, a lot of socialising in the way for us to come up with the right policy decision so that we support each other's ideas, so that it is a win-win for everybody," he said. "It is not the adversarial relationship (where) I win and then you lose."