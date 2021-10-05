Tribunal to hear appeals under new law to protect sensitive info

Appeals against directions issued under a law to counter foreign interference should be heard by an independent reviewing tribunal instead of the courts to protect sensitive information, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.

"For example, we may determine foreign interference based on a tip-off, sensitive information shared by a foreign counterpart security agency, and the consequences of a leak would be very serious," he told Parliament during the debate on the law which was passed yesterday.

Under the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act (Fica), decisions made by the Minister for Home Affairs and the reviewing tribunal on appeals against directions to counter hostile information campaigns of foreign origin are final and not to be challenged in court.

The tribunal will be appointed by the President and chaired by a High Court judge. It is not part of the Singapore judicial system.

Workers' Party MP He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) had suggested amending the Bill to allow appeals to be made to the High Court instead of a tribunal.

Mr Shanmugam noted that the court process would require the Government to set out its case publicly, months in advance of a trial, and to enter documents into evidence. There is also a lengthy process of witnesses being asked to give evidence and time needed for judges to make a decision.

"Assume we get an intel tip-off from a foreign agency… Will we be able to get the intel contact to come to court? They will just not hear us, we won't even get a response, and that will be the end of the cooperation," he said.

"If we think the tip-off has some merit, we do our own investigations and then issue directions. If the person is not happy, he appeals to the tribunal."

Mr Shanmugam also made the point that documents and information filed in court can easily be leaked to the public. It also may not make sense to hand highly secret intelligence to suspects or their lawyers, he added.

He also cited other pieces of legislation in Singapore that, like Fica, provide for tribunals and limit the courts' power of judicial review for various reasons. These include the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act, Land Acquisition Act and Internal Security Act.

In the case of Fica, Mr Shanmugam questioned if it would be possible to deal with cases of foreign interference through a normal court process.

The foreign policy and national security implications of publicly naming the countries involved would be too serious, he said.

Several MPs asked about the nature of the Fica tribunal.

Ms He said the "wide-ranging powers" granted by Fica are largely unfettered, except for the reviewing tribunal that has a narrow scope. She asked if this could be a "slippery slope" that leads to fewer checks on how these powers are wielded.

Mr Shanmugam said it was incorrect to say that the tribunal's remit is narrow. "The tribunal can consider any appeal brought against a part-three direction, and there can be a review on the merits of the decision. It is not confined to procedural compliance or legality."

Mr Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) of the WP had said the "government-appointed tribunal" would not meet the standard of "inde-pendent oversight that is seen to be independent".

Mr Shanmugam said in response: "Let's please not insult our High Court judges... The tribunal has been expressedly vested with the powers to override the minister's decision."

Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok) and Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) asked how the tribunal members would be appointed, and what rules will be set out.

Mr Shanmugam said a few "discrete and fixed" panels will be set up, and members would be selected for their areas of expertise.

They will also undergo security vetting as they will receive highly confidential information which they must protect, under the Official Secrets Act. Other rules will be set out in subsidiary legislation in the coming months, he added.

The Government will have to present evidence to the tribunal, which will have powers to call witnesses and compel the production of documents. It will then decide whether to uphold or overturn directions issued under Fica.

"Information will be disclosed to the appellant to the extent that it is not sensitive from a national security perspective," he said.