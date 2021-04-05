Top honour for Jayakumar

ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
President Halimah Yacob presenting the Order Of Temasek (with High Distinction) to former minister S. Jayakumar at yesterday's National Day Award investiture held at ITE College Central. Professor Jayakumar topped the list of more than 500 people who received National Day honours. Yesterday's ceremony, which had been postponed from last year due to the pandemic, was organised in accordance with safe management measures, with participants masked and kept a safe distance apart.

