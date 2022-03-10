Tiong Bahru road junction to be made pedestrian-friendly

A road intersection near Tiong Bahru Market will be made more pedestrian-friendly in a six-month trial that will involve closing off a 60m stretch of Eng Hoon Street to vehicular traffic from the end of this month.

Roadside parking spaces in Seng Poh Road and Lim Liak Street will also be converted into wider footpaths and community spaces, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said yesterday.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is also looking to create more transit priority corridors (TPCs), which are roads that incorporate bus-only lanes, wider pavements and cycling paths. Bencoolen Street is one such example.

The aim is to add another 60km of such corridors by 2030, Dr Khor said. "This may not sound like a lot but each TPC will become the key thoroughfare for the neighbourhood," she added.

Construction for one of them - a 2km-long TPC in Sin Ming Avenue - will start in the second half of this year.

It will be completed only in 2029 as it will be built in two phases to minimise disamenities and avoid abortive work, LTA said.

Meanwhile, TPCs in new growth areas such as Tengah, Bayshore, Jurong Lake District, Woodlands North Coast and Punggol North will be built in tandem with future developments. Robinson Road may also be turned into a TPC, possibly from 2024 onwards.

These projects are the latest in an ongoing effort by the authorities to repurpose road lanes to improve public transport access, and make walking and cycling here safer and more pleasant.

Another area that has been identified is Tanjong Pagar, Dr Khor said, and LTA will lead an inter-agency work group to study how to improve the walking and cycling experience there.

Last March, Dr Khor said about 60 sites where roads could be converted into footpaths, cycling paths or bus lanes had been identified.

In December, 13 roadside parking spaces in front of a row of shophouses in Havelock Road were permanently converted into an extended footpath after a trial.

That same month, Connaught Drive, Fullerton Road and Anderson Bridge were fully closed to vehicular traffic to make it easier to walk in the Civic District.

Meanwhile, a 200m stretch of Woodlands Ring Road will also be permanently converted into a path for pedestrians and cyclists by the third quarter of this year.

Like these other projects, the trial in Tiong Bahru came after consultations with local businesses and grassroots leaders, who were supportive of it, LTA said.

Eateries around the pedestrianised section of Eng Hoon Street include Prive, Thai restaurant Little Elephant and Tiong Bahru Bakery. Temporary kerbs and planter boxes will be used to close off the 60m stretch during the trial.

An existing taxi stand in Seng Poh Road will be moved to Lim Liak Street to facilitate the footpath widening works.

Surveys will be conducted to collect feedback from the community, and the changes will be made permanent only if there is support.

On the active mobility front, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng said a trial will be conducted to provide dedicated cycling space in West Camp Road in Seletar on Sunday mornings.

This comes after a new rule kicked in this year, limiting cycling groups on roads to five riders in a single file or 10 if cycling two abreast.

"We heard the desire of cyclists to cycle in larger groups," said Mr Baey, adding that more details will be shared at a later date.

In addition, the Government is accelerating its plans to expand the cycling path network to 1,300km by 2030.

It is also adding 3,000 more bicycle parking spaces at MRT stations by 2025, which will take the total number of parking spaces at transport nodes here to 30,000.