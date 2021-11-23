Timely for Asean, China to work on reopening borders: PM Lee

As countries in the region make progress on Covid-19 vaccination, it is timely that Asean and China work on progressively reopening borders to one another, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday.

This includes developing digital, interoperable and secure solutions to facilitate mutual recognition of vaccination certificates.

Speaking at the Asean-China Special Summit held virtually, PM Lee also welcomed Asean's move to upgrade relations with China to a comprehensive strategic partnership. This means both sides will cooperate at a deeper level across various areas.

"I am confident that it will be a meaningful, substantive and mutually beneficial upgrading," he said.

PM Lee said countries should also look to enhance the Asean-China Free Trade Agreement, as well as the Asean-China Air Transport Agreement to support civil aviation and tourism.

The virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping was held to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Asean-China dialogue relations. During the one-day event, leaders took stock of the relationship and discussed ways to further strengthen ties. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

PM Lee noted that both sides have continued to strengthen their partnership despite the Covid-19 pandemic, with Asean becoming China's top trading partner last year. Annual trade between both sides now exceeds US$500 billion (S$682 billion).

And even as protectionism grows, Asean and China are leading the way on trade liberalisation through the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade pact, which takes effect on Jan 1.

Signed in November last year, the RCEP is a mega trade deal between the 10 Asean member states, as well as China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.

Asean and China are also regularly exchanging information to combat the coronavirus, with China contributing to the Covid-19 Asean Response Fund.

And both sides have issued joint statements on cooperation under the Asean Comprehensive Recovery Framework, as well as on the Enhancing Green and Sustainable Development Cooperation, which will support the region's recovery from the pandemic and deepen cooperation on sustainable development.

In his speech, PM Lee emphasised that Asean and China should continue working together for peace and stability in the region, including managing tensions in the South China Sea.

Singapore's position, as a non-claimant state and small nation dependent on trade, has not changed, he added.

Negotiations on a code of conduct for the South China Sea have been progressing despite difficulties with holding physical meetings, and Singapore will continue to work with all parties towards an "effective and substantive" code that is in accordance with universally recognised principles of international law.

The relationship between China and the United States is also a factor in regional peace and prosperity, PM Lee said.

He welcomed the recent high-level exchanges between both countries, including a virtual meeting between President Xi and his American counterpart Joe Biden last week.

Both leaders' statements that they are willing to work together to deepen cooperation and prevent conflict are encouraging, PM Lee said.

"Countries in the region want good relations with both the US and China, and do not wish to have to choose sides," he added.

"We hope that China and the US will work out a modus vivendi that will enable cooperation in areas of common interest, such as climate change and free trade."

Asean-led platforms can also help foster constructive dialogue, trust and cooperation between key players in the region, PM Lee noted.

But doing so requires the "steadfast support" of Asean's partners - including China - to reinforce Asean centrality and the 10-member group's role in the open and inclusive regional architecture.

PM Lee said that he welcomed the fruitful dialogue with China, and looks forward to discussions to unlock new opportunities for partnership at annual Asean-China meetings.