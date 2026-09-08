Timeline, reclamation profile of western island reclamation not yet determined: Chee Hong Tat

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SINGAPORE - Details of the upcoming western island, such as its reclamation profile, land use plans, construction methods and timeline, have yet to be determined, said Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat on Sept 8.

In a written response to parliamentary questions raised by 13 MPs on both sides of the House about the planning and impacts of the new development, Chee noted that a project of this scale is complex and technically challenging.

The Government will conduct technical studies to inform development plans, including the reclamation profile, he said. At the same time, it will also continue to engage stakeholders, including nature groups and descendants of former island communities, on the plans for the area.

“These include feasibility studies, site investigations and surveys, as well as engineering and environmental studies, to better understand development possibilities and their preliminary impact on areas like geology, hydrology and biodiversity,” Chee said.

He said the Government recognises that the existing islands and surrounding waters are an important part of natural biodiversity, and hold historical and cultural significance for former island communities, including the Orang Pulau and Orang Laut.

“We have been and will continue to engage stakeholders early, including nature groups, domain experts and descendants of former island communities and community representatives,” he added.

The plan to merge several southern islands to form a new industrial island, dubbed the western island, for future energy, industry and defence needs was first mooted by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during the National Day Rally on Aug 23.

A preliminary outline of the development area, which is near Jurong Island, showcased during the rally showed that some of the affected islands could include Pulau Semakau, Pulau Bukom and Pulau Sudong.

Following the announcement, scientists, nature and heritage groups, descendants of former islanders, as well as other stakeholders of Singapore’s marine community, called for more details about the developmental plans. They also expressed concern that the works could impact the area’s rich marine biodiversity and result in the loss of heritage.

Ahead of the Septembe r parliamentary sitting, MPs asked about the environmental impact of the plans, how the Government will incorporate heritage and community considerations, as well as its plans to consult different stakeholders.

For instance, Charlene Chen (Tampines GRC) had asked whether the Government will consider conducting cumulative environmental impact assessments where multiple reclamation, dredging or coastal development projects may affect the same marine ecosystems.

Chee said in response tha t government agencies will “coordinate closely to comprehensively manage the cumulative environmental impact of projects in close proximity”.

WP Non-Constituency MP Andre Low had also asked whether the studies will be made public.

Chee said the environmental study report will be made available for public feedback. Inputs from stakeholders will be carefully considered before plans are finalised, he added.

He said: “As with any development decision, the Government will need to consider many factors, such as ecological and heritage impact, as well as the needs of current and future generations, before making a final decision.”

Separately, Valerie Lee (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC) and Edward Chia (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC ) had asked the Ministry of Trade and Industry why Jurong Island could not accommodate the activities that the upcoming western island is envisioned to host.

Minister for Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng said in a written response on Sept 8 that Jurong Island spans about 3,000 ha , of which less than one-third remains available for development.

“The remaining vacant land has been earmarked to support our growth focus on specialty chemicals and sustainable materials, and to cater for new energy development, decarbonisation solutions, and low-carbon data centres,” he added.

Tan said the new western island will give future generations the space to meet new requirements and pursue opportunities “beyond what can be seen and imagined today”.

He said as part of the planning process, the Government’s studies will enable better understanding of the various development possibilities and their implications on biodiversity, hydrodynamics, marine navigation as well as existing business operations.

He noted that the government has begun engaging stakeholders to gather their views and reiterated that their feedback will be carefully considered before any development plans are finalised.