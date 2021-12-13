Timeline of events from special report

AUG 3: During a speech in Parliament, Ms Raeesah Khan says she accompanied a rape survivor to a police station to make a police report three years ago.

She alleges that the officer made comments on the victim's dressing and the fact that she had been drinking.

Ms Khan declines to provide more details when pressed.

She meets Mr Pritam Singh in his Leader of the Opposition office that day and says she could not contact the victim. She is told to clarify this on the record.

AUG 7: Ms Khan calls Mr Singh and says she lied in her speech.

Mr Singh says he is angry and upset, and ends the call.

AUG 8: Ms Khan meets Mr Singh, Workers' Party (WP) chairman Sylvia Lim and WP vice-chairman Faisal Manap at Mr Singh's house.

She says she told the untruth as she was under a traumatic episode after having been the victim of a serious sexual assault. The leaders are sympathetic to Ms Khan, and concerned about her well-being, and Mr Singh tells her she would have to speak to her parents about the issue.

Mr Singh does not direct or instruct Ms Khan to clarify the untruth. He also does not recall Ms Lim or Mr Faisal discussing what to do with the untruth and how to clarify it.

After Ms Khan composes herself, they discuss issues relating to female genital cutting and polygamy that she had raised in her speech, and agree she would put up a Facebook post clarifying her position on those.

OCT 1: Mr Singh sends a general e-mail to all WP MPs and tells them they have to be able to substantiate any statements made in Parliament, or risk facing the Committee of Privileges.

OCT 3: Mr Singh and his wife visit Ms Khan at her home. He tells her someone might ask about her Aug 3 anecdote in Parliament on Oct 4.

He says that "if the issue came up", she has "to take responsibility and ownership of the issue", and if she does so, he "will not judge" her.

OCT 4: Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam presses Ms Khan for details of the incident, and she repeats her lie.

Ms Khan later meets Mr Singh and Ms Lim at Mr Singh's office for a very short meeting past 11pm. Mr Singh recalls that Ms Khan is in a daze and that she says: "Perhaps there is another way. That is, to tell the truth."

Mr Singh says he is very upset and replies: "But look at the choice you made."

OCT 7: Ms Khan seeks advice from Mr Singh and Ms Lim when she receives an e-mail from the police for an interview.

Mr Singh tells her to tell the police she is going to answer in Parliament. He says he does not tell her to meet them, or not to do so.

OCT 12: Mr Singh meets Ms Khan and Ms Lim. He says Ms Khan is initially still unwilling to make a speech in Parliament to correct her untruth and Ms Lim is very upset about this.

Mr Singh impresses upon Ms Khan there is no other way, and she eventually agrees.

NOV 1: Ms Khan clarifies in Parliament that she had lied on Aug 3 and Oct 4. Leader of the House Indranee Rajah refers her to the Committee of Privileges.

NOV 2: The WP forms a disciplinary panel to look into the matter.

NOV 30: Ms Khan resigns from the WP.

DEC 2, 3: Ms Khan and three other WP members - secretarial assistant Loh Pei Ying, legislative assistant Lim Hang Ling and activist Yudhishthra Nathan - appear before the committee.

DEC 9: Mr Faisal appears before the committee.

DEC 10: Mr Singh appears before the committee.