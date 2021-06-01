Those 39 and below can register for vaccines from mid-June

Young adults aged 39 and below should be able to start getting Covid-19 jabs from the middle of this month, if vaccine supplies continue to arrive as planned.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday said Singapore citizens will be invited to register their interest and make appointments for their vaccinations two weeks before bookings are opened to others in this "very big" age group.

In an address broadcast live to the nation, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Singapore has received further confirmation of faster vaccine deliveries over the next two months, and can further boost its vaccination programme with the latest supply schedule.

"We can offer the vaccine to everyone, even sooner than we expected," he added.

PM Lee noted that nearly four in 10 residents have received at least one jab, and the target is to get two-thirds of residents vaccinated with at least the first dose by early next month.

At a subsequent press conference, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said more than four million doses of the vaccine have been given, with over 2.2 million individuals receiving at least the first dose.

MOH said more than 1.7 million individuals have got their second dose and completed the full regimen.

Still, PM Lee stressed there was a need to vaccinate more people, and faster, as part of Singapore's fight against the coronavirus.

"We've made good progress since vaccinations started in December," he said. "Our healthcare and front-line workers, and the majority of those 45 and above, have already received at least their first dose. These are the ones more at risk from Covid-19."

Singapore's director of medical services Kenneth Mak said more than 87 per cent of eligible healthcare workers have booked or got vaccinations, while the proportion of essential workers in other sectors getting jabs is "also high".

About 72 per cent of eligible individuals aged 45 to 59 and about 60 per cent of those aged 40 to 44 have either booked or received jabs, with vaccination rolled out to the latter group since May 19, said MOH.

The Government has moved to prioritise first-dose vaccinations, by scheduling second doses six to eight weeks later instead of three to four weeks. This change in strategy aims to have 400,000 more people given at least one dose by the end of next month, and means that virtually all eligible residents should get at least one dose by early August.

"We want to protect as many Singaporeans as possible, as soon as we can, especially with the new Covid-19 variants," PM Lee added.

"This approach will quickly provide the maximum number of people with good protection, instead of a good number of people with maximum protection."

With Singapore's 40 vaccination centres running smoothly, the constraint is due to vaccine supply.

"This is why we've been working very hard to confirm and speed up deliveries of vaccines from our suppliers," said PM Lee.

He added: "Everyone who is eligible for a vaccination and wants one should be able to get at least their first jab by National Day. Whether you are old or young, please come forward to be vaccinated once it's your turn."

"With the more infectious virus strains, we need as many people as possible to be vaccinated, in order to reach herd immunity, or get close to it. This is the way to make everyone safe and resume more normal activities."