The gist: New tax for large private water suppliers, tapping technology for safer roads

SINGAPORE - From taxing large private water suppliers to tapping technology for better road safety outcomes, MPs discussed a wide range of issues in Parliament on Thursday.
Here are the key takeaways:
1. PUB to tax large private water suppliers
National water agency PUB will impose taxes on large private water suppliers that harvest rainwater and desalinate seawater, said Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Koh Poh Koon.
They will have to pay for the waterborne tax – a contribution to the national used water system – and a water conservation tax to encourage water conservation and get users to reflect on the scarcity value of water.
Currently, the customers of private water suppliers do not pay either tax, said Dr Koh.
This will mainly affect country clubs, golf courses, and industrial premises with tank sizes larger than 350 cubic metres.
The roughly 300 private water suppliers here currently provide for about 1 per cent of the total water demand in Singapore, said Dr Koh.
The charges will be introduced from early 2025, though Dr Koh did not specify how much the taxes will likely be.
Why it matters:
The number of large rainwater harvesters has tripled since 2013, and Dr Koh said that interest is expected to grow.
He explained that the taxes are necessary to ensure the sustainable growth of private supply of water and supply resilience. In case these suppliers face disruptions or stop supplying to their customers, the agency would need to maintain a sufficient reserve capacity to ramp up water production at short notice, he said.
“If the (private water suppliers) sector were to grow multifold, it will place significantly more risk on our water system,” added Dr Koh.
READ MORE HERE: Large rainwater harvesters, private desalination plants to be taxed from early 2025
2. Call to tap technology for safer roads
Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai called for new regulations that mandate the use of safety technology, such as advanced braking systems and collision warning, for all vehicles here.
He said that the additional costs of such features should come down over time, and they are a “small price to pay” compared with the lives that could be saved and injuries avoided.
Why it matters:
Mr Murali, a lawyer and former policeman, said he decided to raise the issue of road safety technology in the light of “alarming” fatality figures for motorcyclists and pillion riders in the first quarter of 2023.
Between January and March 2023, 21 motorcyclists and pillion riders were killed in traffic accidents here. This compares with 12 deaths in the same period in 2022 and 13 deaths in the first quarter of 2021.
“The Government needs to act decisively to arrest this worrying trend,” said Mr Murali.
In response, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said technology can be implemented effectively only after extensive industry engagement, and taking into account factors like cost-effectiveness and the impact on motorists’ behaviour.
She said the Land Transport Authority will continue to push the envelope in adopting vehicle safety technologies, but noted that there are three other critical components to improving road safety here – road regulations and enforcement, user behaviour and road design.
READ MORE HERE: Murali calls for safety features like collision warning to be mandated for vehicles in S’pore
Was Pofma on Asia Sentinel an ‘overreach’?
Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh asked if it was possible the correction direction issued to online publication Asia Sentinel under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) was an “overreach” for requiring multiple postings.
The site was blocked from access here since June under directions from the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) after it did not display the authorities’ correction notices at the top of its article and the top of its main page.
Mr Singh asked whether there is a defined threshold to determine when an offending site should display correction directions on its main page and the article. He also asked whether this was a case of Asia Sentinel having multiple run-ins with the authorities.
Why it matters:
Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary explained that the intent of having the correction direction in multiple locations on the same website is to ensure the notice reaches as many readers as the original falsehood.
“A lie travels faster than the truth. So you do need to make sure that you have as much coverage as possible when you want to correct the falsity,” said Dr Janil.
He disagreed with Mr Singh that it was an “overreach”.
“I think you would characterise this as overreach only if you felt that the inclusion of the correction notice – in other words, the correction of the falsity – was, in itself, not necessary,” said Dr Janil.
Dr Janil added: “It is not often that someone will necessarily go back to the original article having read it and so you do need to put the correction in place so that as many readers of the original falsehood as possible will (know) it has been corrected.”
The site was also blocked here because it did not comply fully with the correction direction issued in May, said Dr Janil.
READ MORE HERE: Asia Sentinel correction note required on website to ensure wide reach to correct falsity: Janil
If you have a few more minutes…
Competition watchdog is looking at Grab’s acquisition of Trans-Cab
The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) is looking into Grab’s proposed takeover of Trans-Cab, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan.
The acquisition is slated to be done by the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to approval from the authorities.
Mr Tan said CCCS would assess the impact of the proposed acquisition on competition, consult relevant stakeholders and hold a public consultation.
Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai asked if CCCS would evaluate the acquisition for anti-competitive practices, and if the authorities had studied the impact of Grab’s previous acquisition of Uber’s regional business on consumers and drivers.
In reply, Mr Tan said he cannot comment on the case under consideration. But he explained CCCS’ two-stage evaluation approach towards merger applications.
He added that information from third parties, including competitors and consumers, plays an important role in CCCS’ assessments of mergers.
Dr Tan Wu Meng (Jurong GRC) asked if the CCCS review would examine the takeover’s effects on a single combined market, or the taxi, private-hire-car and point-to-point transport sectors separately. He also asked if CCCS would consider “tripartite outcomes”, such as a merger’s benefits to workers and their bargaining power with firms.
Mr Tan replied: “It’s worth saying that not all mergers... give rise to competition issues. Many, in fact, are pro-competitive or are competitively neutral.”
Suspected victims of financial mis-selling can find recourse
Consumers who suspect they are victims of mis-selling of financial products should immediately lodge a complaint with the relevant financial institutions, which are required to investigate the matter, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan.
Mr Tan, who is also a board member of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, said financial institutions would offer redress but should the consumer remain dissatisfied, he can approach the Financial Industry Disputes Resolution Centre for mediation to resolve the dispute.
MP Desmond Choo (Tampines GRC) had asked about the impact of undesirable marketing tactics for financial products and the recourse victims have.
Mr Tan said the authority expects financial institutions and their representatives to conduct their prospecting and marketing activities responsibly and in conducive settings.