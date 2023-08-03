The gist: New tax for large private water suppliers, tapping technology for safer roads

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh asked if it was possible the correction direction issued to online publication Asia Sentinel under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) was an “overreach” for requiring multiple postings.

The site was blocked from access here since June under directions from the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) after it did not display the authorities’ correction notices at the top of its article and the top of its main page.

Mr Singh asked whether there is a defined threshold to determine when an offending site should display correction directions on its main page and the article. He also asked whether this was a case of Asia Sentinel having multiple run-ins with the authorities.

Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary explained that the intent of having the correction direction in multiple locations on the same website is to ensure the notice reaches as many readers as the original falsehood.

“A lie travels faster than the truth. So you do need to make sure that you have as much coverage as possible when you want to correct the falsity,” said Dr Janil.

He disagreed with Mr Singh that it was an “overreach”.

“I think you would characterise this as overreach only if you felt that the inclusion of the correction notice – in other words, the correction of the falsity – was, in itself, not necessary,” said Dr Janil.

Dr Janil added: “It is not often that someone will necessarily go back to the original article having read it and so you do need to put the correction in place so that as many readers of the original falsehood as possible will (know) it has been corrected.”

The site was also blocked here because it did not comply fully with the correction direction issued in May, said Dr Janil.

Competition watchdog is looking at Grab’s acquisition of Trans-Cab

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) is looking into Grab’s proposed takeover of Trans-Cab, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan.

The acquisition is slated to be done by the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to approval from the authorities.

Mr Tan said CCCS would assess the impact of the proposed acquisition on competition, consult relevant stakeholders and hold a public consultation.

Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai asked if CCCS would evaluate the acquisition for anti-competitive practices, and if the authorities had studied the impact of Grab’s previous acquisition of Uber’s regional business on consumers and drivers.

In reply, Mr Tan said he cannot comment on the case under consideration. But he explained CCCS’ two-stage evaluation approach towards merger applications.

He added that information from third parties, including competitors and consumers, plays an important role in CCCS’ assessments of mergers.

Dr Tan Wu Meng (Jurong GRC) asked if the CCCS review would examine the takeover’s effects on a single combined market, or the taxi, private-hire-car and point-to-point transport sectors separately. He also asked if CCCS would consider “tripartite outcomes”, such as a merger’s benefits to workers and their bargaining power with firms.

Mr Tan replied: “It’s worth saying that not all mergers... give rise to competition issues. Many, in fact, are pro-competitive or are competitively neutral.”

Suspected victims of financial mis-selling can find recourse



Consumers who suspect they are victims of mis-selling of financial products should immediately lodge a complaint with the relevant financial institutions, which are required to investigate the matter, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan.

Mr Tan, who is also a board member of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, said financial institutions would offer redress but should the consumer remain dissatisfied, he can approach the Financial Industry Disputes Resolution Centre for mediation to resolve the dispute.

MP Desmond Choo (Tampines GRC) had asked about the impact of undesirable marketing tactics for financial products and the recourse victims have.

Mr Tan said the authority expects financial institutions and their representatives to conduct their prospecting and marketing activities responsibly and in conducive settings.